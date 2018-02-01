‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Dishes On Weight Loss: See Photos

Tyler Baltierra has been revealing shocking photos of his weight loss in recent weeks, and on Twitter earlier this week, the Teen Mom OG dad admitted that he isn’t exactly on a diet.

In a series of tweets to his fans and followers, Tyler Baltierra, whose wife is currently in rehab to address her mental health issues, told fans that while he isn’t following any particular diet, he’s being more careful about what he’s putting in his body.

“To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner,” he explained, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on February 1.

In addition to dropping a whopping 30 pounds in just eight weeks, Tyler Baltierra has also picked up some cooking tips and now finds himself to be a pretty decent chef. That said, he’s still finding it a bit tricky to avoid giving into his cravings for junk food. As he explained, he can’t simply walk past the items. Instead, he has to cuss at them and insult them until he’s gotten far enough away that they are no longer serving as a temptation to his taste buds.

A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Jan 18, 2018 at 7:51pm PST

As Tyler Baltierra continues on with his weight loss efforts, his wife, Catelynn Lowell, has been tending to her emotional and mental struggles in an Arizona rehab center.

As fans likely saw in mid-November of last year, Catelynn Lowell shockingly tweeted about her thoughts of suicide and told her fans and followers that she would be heading to get treatment. Since then, the longtime reality star has been in and out of treatment a number of times and is currently participating in a six-week program in hopes of getting her mental health back on track and her medications adjusted.

To see more of Tyler Baltierra and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, their daughter Novalee Reign, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, Taylor McKinney, Andrew Glennon, and Gary Shirley, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.