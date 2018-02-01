‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Ordway Returns From Maternity Leave, What’s Ahead For Abby Newman?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Melissa Ordway, the actress who plays Abby Newman, will return to the set on during the week of February 5. The writers decided to write Abby in the storyline that Abby went to Paris to work on the Brash & Sassy expansion in Europe. When she comes back, things will be much different than when she left. The Abbott family is in shambles and her mother is Victor’s (Eric Braeden) go to person for Brash & Sassy.

When Abby left for Paris, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was in charge of Newman Enterprises. Young and the Restless spoilers state that was one of the reasons that Abby decided to leave. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, she needed to get away from Victoria’s pressure and time away from Scott (Daniel Hall). With the new changes at NE, neither Scott or Vickki will be a probably for her anymore.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria got a rude awakening when she returned from a business trip to learn that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) would be taking over several divisions and sharing responsibilities with her. As you can imagine, the news was shocking for Victoria and it took her a while to accept it. She still isn’t sure about an Abbott working for Newman, but since her dad hired her, there was little she can do about it.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Abby will return just in time to partner with her mom to back Victoria in a corner. Abby needed someone to help her with Vikki before and no one would step up to the plate. Now that Ashley is a Newman employee, it could help Abby.

While it will be hard for Melissa Ordway to leave her children at home, Sophie, 7 weeks, and Olivia 20 months, Ordway admits it will be nice to get back into the swing of things at work.

Melissa went to a meeting at CBS to talk about Abby’s storyline this week and she confessed that she missed her little ones while she was away.

“This is the longest I’ve been away from the babies…I’m kind of freaking out!”

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby has some great scenes ahead. Abby should return to the show in early March.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.