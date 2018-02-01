Katie Holmes continues to be unhappy that her daughter, Suri Cruise, does not see her father, Tom Cruise. But Holmes is holding out some hope that Tom Cruise might leave the Church of Scientology in the future and have a relationship with Suri. Cruise has not spent time with Suri in years, but rumors have been swirling lately that Cruise is rethinking his allegiance to Scientology to renew his bond with Suri. Katie Holmes says she’s not holding her breath but thinks that would be wonderful for both Tom Cruise and their daughter, Suri.

Katie Holmes Would Support Tom Cruise Seeing Suri

Sources say that the chasm between Cruise and Suri is due to Katie Holmes and the fact that she left the Church of Scientology, making her an enemy. Tom Cruise is the prime member of Scientology, and he felt as if he had to make a choice.

“It’s thought that the long time between visits is down to Katie, 36, opposing Tom’s religion and that members of the Church of Scientology want him to keep his distance from the negativity. A former member of Scientology, Marc Headley, also told the publication that his absence from his daughter’s life could have been down to Tom’s concerns over Katie’s family bad-mouthing the religion, of which he is the most famous member.”

Holmes Realizes Cruise Would Have To Leave Scientology To See Suri Regularly

Sources close to Katie Holmes spoke to Hollywood Life to say that Holmes would like nothing more than to have Suri and Tom Cruise bond again. Nobody knows how deep into Scientology Tom Cruise is more than Katie Holmes, and so she’s not confident that Cruise can break free.

“Katie would be thrilled to see Tom leave Scientology, she’d love to see him build a healthy relationship with Suri. It would be a dream come true actually, but she’s not expecting it. She has zero hope that Tom will leave Scientology for Suri — he’s made it clear many times over that he’s in it for life.”

But people have broken free from Scientology including lifetime member Leah Remini and Nicole Kidman, the second wife of Tom Cruise, so it is possible for Tom Cruise to walk away.

Suri Cruise reportedly has Jamie Foxx in her life as a male role model, but Katie Holmes believes it would be great for Tom Cruise and Suri to have regular visits again.

“People change and they do leave, so it’s always possible that Tom will walk away, but it’s very slim and she knows it. It breaks Katie’s heart that Suri doesn’t have a relationship with Tom, there’s a definite hole in her life because of it — he is missed. Katie is such a daddy’s girl herself, she can’t imagine a life without a close relationship with her dad. But unfortunately, that’s the reality for Suri.”

But if photos are any indication, Suri Cruise does not lack for anything as she seems to have a deep bond with her mother, Katie Holmes. The two seem inseparable running around town doing normal mother-daughter errands.

Katie Holmes Is Not Holding Her Breath For Tom Cruise To Leave Scientology

But the Free Press Journal says that Tom Cruise would have to leave Scientology to have a regular relationship with daughter Suri Cruise, and those conditions were not put in place by Katie Holmes but by the Church of Scientology. Because Holmes is no longer involved in Scientology, and she is keeping Suri totally out of Scientology, the church insists that Cruise has nothing to do with them.

In order to develop a relationship with his daughter, Tom Cruise would have to make life-altering changes, shaking up nearly all of his associations.