From the drawing board to the road, Jaguar is ready to unveil the Jaguar I-Pace, a luxury electric SUV stunner. The concept for the I-Pace was first revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2016 and has undergone several changes to its design since then. On March 1, 2018, Jaguar will reveal the official product at the Geneva Motor Show.

The four-wheel drive SUV boasts a range of approximately 310 miles from a single charge, which was estimated using the new European Driving Cycle.

As a battery-electric vehicle, the big questions are how fast the I-Pace can actually charge and how long will its battery run. According to Wired, the I-Pace is able to bring its battery up from zero percent to 80 percent in just 45 minutes. However, a 100 kW charger is needed to make that boost.

The 100 kW type of charger isn’t common at present, particularly in the UK where 50 kW is the most common connection. With the 50 kW charger, however, the I-Pace’s battery can reach around 80 to 90 percent within 90 minutes of charging. While it may be true that 100 kW chargers aren’t so widespread at the moment, there’s been a move to develop ultra-fast charging systems with rates of up to 350 kW, and one was set up in Germany in December 2017.

Capable of a zero to 80 per cent charge in less than 45 minutes using a DC 100kW charger, #Jaguar #IPACE will receive its live global reveal on 1st March, 19:00 CET. pic.twitter.com/Mp3Bqz9xRS — Jaguar (@Jaguar) January 31, 2018

The Jaguar I-Pace is expected to compete with the likes of the Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron in the luxury electric vehicle department. However, the British car company will have an edge over the Audi e-tron, as it will appear in showrooms ahead of the German model this year. Against Tesla, on the other hand, insiders have claimed that both Jaguar and Audi have the upper hand, as both offer a more traditional SUV experience, News 18 reported.

Handout / Getty Images

In terms of performance, Jaguar teased how the I-Pace will perform in extreme weather conditions by bringing a fleet of prototypes to northern Sweden. Cold temperatures can affect battery performance in electric vehicles. The company, however, noted that even in cold environments, the I-Pace could still charge from zero to 80 percent within 45 minutes, Mashable wrote.

The four-door, five-seater Jaguar I-Pace is expected to cost around $80,000. The vehicle will go on sale starting March 1, 2018.