Lisa Nicole Cloud Speaks Out On ‘Married To Medicine,’ Says She’s ‘Victorious’

How is Lisa Nicole Cloud doing? According to Lisa, after leaving Married to Medicine, she’s doing awesome and everything is going great with her life. On Wednesday, Lisa put up a post on her Instagram page that stated that even though she’s not on the show this season, she’s “winning” and “victorious.”

Was Lisa’s post a dig at her former co-stars, especially those who criticized her and her marriage when she was on the show? After all, the show this fifth season has shown Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Mariah Huq, Quad Webb-Lunceford, and Toya Bush-Harris going through some tough times. In particular, the marriages of Dr. Jackie, Dr. Simone, and Quad have come under heavy scrutiny. There’s the revelation that Dr. Jackie’s husband cheated on her, Dr. Simone’s recent announcement that she’s getting a divorce, and the impression that Quad may be divorcing her husband soon as well.

In her post, Lisa declared that she even though she’s not on the show, she’s “winning” more than ever. While she didn’t mention her husband, Dr. Darren Naugles, by name, she did write that her “family, businesses, and personal peace are in great places.” Lisa added that God answered her call and made her “victorious.”

“I’m loving this new season of ELEVATION! God promised if I was obedient and stood still in several areas of my life I would be victorious. In the stillness I found great clarity.”

To prove how great she’s doing now, Lisa announced that she’s going to show her dress line’s new collection at New York Fashion Week at the Rolls Royce show.

People commented to congratulate Lisa Nicole Cloud on her success. Several people wrote that they miss her on the show and that they only watched the show for her. One person agreed that Lisa is “winning” and gave her opinion that Lisa made the best decision by staying away from the show. Another person referred to Lisa’s former co-stars, proclaiming that karma will deal them.

“darkbeauty0673: Happy for you @lisanicolecloud, let karma deal with those mean mofo, I wish @iluvmariah will leave the show also.”

Throughout her time on Married to Medicine, Lisa was confronted with claims that her husband was unfaithful. In one season, there was even a man who came forward to claim that he had an affair with Dr. Darren Naugles. The other women seemed to believe the infidelity claims and criticized Lisa for staying in her marriage. They gave their opinions that Lisa was living in a fantasy land and was willing to accept Darren’s wrongdoings, no matter how bad, just to stay in a marriage. Last season, after Lisa announced that she and Darren were trying for another child, the other women made it clear that they didn’t think that Darren even wanted a baby.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa Nicole Cloud announced early last year that she made the decision to leave Married to Medicine in order to focus on her dress line and expand her family. Yet in her departure announcement, Lisa also left open the possibility of making a return to the show alongside Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Mariah Huq, Quad Webb-Lunceford, and Toya Bush-Harris. After filming the latest season, however, which introduced Dr. Contessa Metcalfe as Lisa’s replacement, Lisa’s former co-stars made it clear that they didn’t miss her at all.