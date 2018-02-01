‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Gives Her Blessing For Victor & Ashley To Be Lovers

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) relationship is about to sail into unchartered waters. Ever since Y&R’s power couple reconciled, they have adapted conventional rules to suit their particular lifestyle. They decided to present a united front and came to a mutual agreement which was arranged on amicable but not romantic terms, according to the recaps at Soap Central. However, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki is about to take their agreement to the next level when she tries to convince Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that she is free to pursue a relationship with her husband.

Victor has always had a thing for the lovely Ms. Abbott and they were even married for a short stint. Now, the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that Nikki will give Victor her blessing to take Ashley as his mistress if that is what he wants to do. Since their marriage has nothing to do with love, and they sleep in separate bedrooms, and are not intimate by any stretch of the imagination. These two have been married thrice over the years, and they both have had their fair share of extra-marital affairs. Never would such an arrangement have been considered possible before now, because there used to be an underlying desire and jealousy for each other which seemingly is no longer there.

Jack and Ashley's battle for Jabot gets nasty, Devon makes Hilary an intriguing offer, and Nick surprises Chelsea. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/2TWJTDFNY4 #YR pic.twitter.com/3E887a7E1d — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 25, 2018

Inquisitr reports that Ashley may very well hop straight into the Mustache’s bed, since she is still very hurt by her brother’s betrayal. Jack (Peter Bergman) played dirty to ensure that the arbitrator favored him for Jabot’s CEO position. She will want to prove a point to Jack and rub salt in the wound, by not only leaving Jabot for Newman’s but by sleeping with the enemy too. While Ashley’s payoff to reignite a romance with Victor may be revenge, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that viewers should consider Nikki’s motive for letting her husband loose.

On the surface, it seems as if Nikki could also then take a lover. The obvious choice would be Jack, since he only left her because his mother, Dina (Marla Adams) could not stand her. With Dina now in Paris, the two would be free to pursue their healthy attraction for each other. On the other hand, perhaps things are not as cut and dried as they seem. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki could be hiding her true feelings and that she will soon start to feel the first pangs of jealousy.

One cannot forget however, that Young and the Restless has been exploring rather risqué storylines as of late. Besides the usual bed hopping, viewers have seen the pairing of Mariah and Tessa and a sex ring to boot. Could the writers now be pursuing a swinger storyline for Niktor? Check back regularly for all your Y&R spoilers, news and recaps.