‘Teen Mom OG’ Producers Tell All About Amber Portwood’s Dramatic Pregnancy Reveal

Teen Mom OG producers are turning the cameras on themselves and telling all about some of the biggest moments on the MTV reality series. Some of the producers are dishing on things that they’ve seen and been a part of during their time on the show, including Amber Portwood’s dramatic pregnancy reveal to her family.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, a new Teen Mom OG special will reveal the producers thoughts on the stars of the show, and one sneak-peek clip reveals that Amber Portwood’s pregnancy was a hot topic of conversation. Executive producer Larry Musnik revealed he hasn’t seen Amber so happy in a long time and that he’s very happy for her after meeting currently boyfriend Andre Glennon and revealing her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Teen Mom OG co-executive producer Beatriz Mascaro revealed that the day that Amber Portwood introduced Andre Glennon to her family and ultimately revealed that they were expecting a baby together was the exact day that she and ex-fiance, Matt Baier, were supposed to get married. Amber split with Matt after meeting Andrew, and a few months later, she found herself pregnant with her second child.

As Teen Mom OG fans saw on a recent episode, Amber Portwood chose to tell her family during an outing to the pumpkin patch in October. The family got on a hayride and Amber’s pregnancy sickness began to set in. Portwood revealed that her stomach was hurting and that the hayride wasn’t helping matters much. She then decided to tell her mother and cousin about her pregnancy while the ride was still going. Producers reveal they had to scramble to make sure everyone was in the shot and that their reactions were captured by cameras despite the shaky and bumpy conditions.

“In that moment my heart sank,” Amber’s producer revealed of the less than ideal filming conditions.

Love my little family???????????? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:01pm PST

However, the producers ended up getting the shot they wanted, and the reaction of Amber Portwood’s mother was caught on film. Amber’s mother was shocked and even believed that the Teen Mom OG star might be playing a joke on her. Ultimately, Portwood’s family seemed happy about the big baby news.

Fans can see more of Amber Portwood’s journey on Teen Mom OG, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.