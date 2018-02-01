Red Dead Redemption 2 fans hoping for a spring or early summer release of Rockstar Games’ next sequel were given some disappointing news Thursday. The developer announced a delay from the originally announced release window for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One all the way to the end of October.

Those seeking to live Rockstar’s spin on the wild west will have to wait for Red Dead Redemption 2’s release on October 26, 2016. The developer apologized for the delay by noting they would have liked to have the open-world action adventure title out sooner, but they need “a little extra time for polish.”

The studio behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise was its typical tight-lipped self in the delay announcement. No information was given about Red Dead Redemption 2 such as its setting, characters, weapons, horses, and other features. Rockstar instead opted to allow seven new screenshots to do all the necessary talking.

The face of the Red Dead Redemption 2 main protagonist is oddly obscured even though it was revealed in a trailer and images release last September. Still, fans get to see some of the beauty of the landscape along with the graphics features Rockstar is bringing to the table. Two separate images show dozens of wooden fragments flying through the air in the apparent aftermath of an explosion. The rest are more sanguine landscape shots through plains or snowy mountains.

One shot shows the main character likely escorting an unknown woman. Whether she is more than just a random character remains to be seen.

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Given October Release Date And Bevy Of New Screenshots Red Dead Redemption 2 Face off on the road

Red Dead Redemption 2 Horsebacking through the snow

Red Dead Redemption 2 Morgan Escorting a Woman

Red Dead Redemption 2 Shooting through an explosion

Red Dead Redemption 2 Taking Cover from Explosion

Red Dead Redemption 2 Taking in the view

What Is Known

Aside from the fact Red Dead Redemption 2 now has an October 26 release date for the PS4 and Xbox One and no apparent release date for the PC, here is what else is known about the title so far.

The main character is named Arthur Morgan and is a member of the Van der Linde game, which makes Red Dead Redemption 2 a prequel. They are attempting to “rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 appears to be largely single-player focused so far based on the trailers. Rockstar implies that players will either have additional characters that serve as partners or possibly that can be controlled similarly to Grand Theft Auto V.

Additionally, the massive on-going success of GTA Online points to a similar “game as a service” setup for Red Dead Redemption 2 multiplayer. In fact, a “reddead.online” internet domain was registered by publisher Take-Two Interactive.