Hit Or Miss: Kate Middleton Trolled For Expensive Erdem Dress During Sweden-Norway Royal Tour

Kate Middleton has always been lauded for her sophisticated and classy style. From attending glamorous royal engagements to casually walking around the streets of London on a Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge has maintained the winning formula. But some of her outfits during her royal tour of Sweden and Norway with Prince William proved to be polarizing for fans.

The Duchess of Cambridge was the subject of criticism after she wore a blue velvet dress from London-based designer Erdem. The £2,690 attire, which featured floral detailing, drew flak from critics who compared it to a set of curtains and was described as “frumpy” and dated by royal watchers.

She wore the Erdem piece to an evening reception with the Swedish royal family, including Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm. The event was also attended by some of the biggest names in Sweden’s music, film, music, and art industries, the Mirror reported.

Kate wore the blue floral number, named the Christina dress, with a pair of silver earrings and Gianvito Rossi D’Orsay suede sandals.

The Christina dress was part of Erdem’s 2017 autumn/winter collection and is currently sold out. While some approved the royal’s choice, some weren’t agreeable.

I think the Duchess of Cambridge looks really frumpy in both Erdem dresses , what happen to her sense of style ? — Ann Young (@AnnYoung1947) January 31, 2018

I see kate decided to wear a pair of 1970s curtains tonight in sweden yet another person who needs to sack their stylist — gareth pennington (@gazpen) February 1, 2018

Kate always looks stunning but I'm afraid the Erdem dresses remind me of my Mother's curtains and didn't do Kate justice at all. — 5 granD (@five5grandodds) January 31, 2018

Agree, enjoy the duchess but the dress is just awful. We need an Erdem break. — Wondering (@LeslieR72457453) January 31, 2018

The blue floral number is the second Erdem outfit Kate Middleton wore for her activities in Sweden. She previously wore a long-sleeve yellow floral dress from the designer during a dinner held at the British ambassador’s residence. During the event, Kate and William met with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his wife, Ulla. The £1,945 floor-length dress was also taken from Erdem’s autumn/winter collection.

Pool / Getty Images

The ornate dress, which comes with high neckline and bell sleeves, was paired with Kate’s Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, Elle UK wrote. The yellow number, however, was generally well-received and with critics stating it was one of her best, high fashion looks so far.

Pool / Getty Images

After Sweden, Prince William and Kate Middleton were en route to Norway, where they were welcomed by Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit. To keep herself warm, Kate was clad in a blue coat by Catherine Walker & Co.

In Norway, William is expected to visit the country’s entrepreneurs to discuss issues such as environment and mental health.