‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Baby Bump Revealed [Photo]

Amber Portwood showed off her baby bump during an outing with her family, including 9-year-old Leah Shirley, earlier this week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After sharing her pregnancy news with a couple of family members on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood took to her Instagram page, where she shared a family photo of herself, her daughter, and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

“Love my little family,” Amber Portwood wrote in the caption of her January 31 photo.

In her photo, Amber Portwood was seen cradling her baby bump as she stood beside her daughter and boyfriend, who is substantially taller than she is.

While Andrew Glennon was living in Malibu, California, when he and Amber Portwood first began dating, he has since relocated from the West Coast to Portwood’s hometown in Indiana. That said, Portwood and her boyfriend have returned to the West Coast on numerous occasions in recent months and continue to enjoy traveling with one another as they await the birth of their baby boy later this year.

Amber Portwood was first seen learning of her pregnancy earlier this month on Teen Mom OG during a scene from the show that was shot in Hawaii last September.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s relationship was confirmed in August of last year, around the time that they hit the red carpet for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and one month later, Portwood’s pregnancy was discovered.

Although Amber Portwood has been criticized for allowing herself to get pregnant so soon into her relationship, especially considering she had just split from her boyfriend of three years, Matt Baier, she and Glennon appear to be quite happy and he seems to be a much better quality guy from what fans have seen on the show.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, their growing family, and their co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Tyler Baltierra, Gary Shirley, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Kristina Anderson, Mackenzie Standifer, Maci Bookout, and Ryan Edwards, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.