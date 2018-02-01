‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Reunites With Briana DeJesus As She Recovers From Plastic Surgery

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have officially reunited. The pair, who announced their split in January, are now spending time together in Miami after days of bashing each other online about their break up, OK! Magazine reports.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus revealed that they split for a number of reasons, such as the distance between them. However, Briana’s plastic surgery plans were also a main factor in the breakup. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that Javi didn’t want her to go under the knife and ended up pulling the plug on the relationship because of it. Later, in an Instagram live video, Briana explained that Javi was the person who was supposed to come to Miami with her and take care of her as she recovered from the surgery.

However, because of the breakup, Briana DeJesus was forced to find someone new to look after her. Briana revealed that the tried to get all of her friends, including Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans, to come to Miami and help her, but she couldn’t find anyone. So, she resorted to asking one of her former guy friends, which Javi allegedly didn’t like despite the fact that the couple had split.

However, on Feb. 1, Briana DeJesus posted a video of Javi Marroquin with her in Miami as she recovers from plastic surgery. The video also included an emoji with heart eyes, and now many Teen Mom 2 fans believe the couple is officially back together.

Recently, Javi Marroquin appeared on ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast and revealed that there was a very real possibility that he and Briana DeJesus would get back together, adding that if they did reunite, he wanted Briana and Kailyn to get along. Lowry revealed that she and DeJesus would never be friends due to the level of disrespect she has gotten from Briana.

Before Briana DeJesus revealed that Javi Marroquin had accompanied her to Miami, she had gone on an Instagram rant about Javi’s appearance on the podcast, revealing that he and Kailyn Lowry should not have been talking about her in public when she wasn’t there to defend herself. Soon after Briana’s Snapchat confirmed her reunion with Javi, Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to write a series of cryptic tweets about “spilling tea” on Javi but didn’t go into details about the drama, revealing that she’d let the Teen Mom 2 cameras reveal it for her.