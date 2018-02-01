‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Hints She Has Major Gossip About Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is revealing that she has some major gossip about her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The MTV personality took to her social media account on Thursday to write some cryptic tweets about what’s going on with Javi, hinting at some big drama.

According to Kailyn Lowry’s Twitter feed, the Teen Mom 2 star reveals that she has “some tea” for her followers. Kail tagged Javi in the message before adding another tweet which read, “Everything comes full circle.” Lowry then went on to say that she tries to keep her “mouth shut” for as long as she can, but that the “truth comes out” just before she’s wants to spill the details.

Teen Mom 2 fans immediately began to comment on Kailyn Lowry’s tweets, and begged the reality star to spill the dirt she had on Javi Marroquin. It seems that everyone tried to guess what Kailyn may have been talking about, but it looks like Lowry decided to keep her comments to herself, and revealed to her followers that would let the MTV cameras “spill the tea” for her.

Some fans believe that the big news is that Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus may be back together. The couple have been dancing around the possibility of a reconciliation, and as soon as they announced their break up they both began to talk about the likelihood of them getting back together. The Teen Mom 2 stars announced their split in Jan. after revealing that issues like Briana’s plastic surgery, their long distance relationship, and DeJesus’ unwillingness to move to Delaware with Javi took a toll on the relationship.

In the days after their break up, Javi Marroquin appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, and dished on his split with Briana DeJesus, hinting that the pair could end up back together. Javi also revealed that he and Kailyn would never get over their differences enough to have a romantic reunion.

It seems Kailyn Lowry has a lot to say about Javi Marroquin’s personal life, and she may do so in an upcoming edition of her podcast, which will guest star her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer.