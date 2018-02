On January 31, a story on Neil Diamond was published on the Inquisitr’s website, attributing to a now-removed story from Radar Online that said Mr. Diamond was planning to undergo an operation on his brain to attempt to treat Parkinson’s. Mr. Diamond’s team has contacted the Inquisitr’s editorial staff and refuted this narrative.

The Inquisitr frankly retracts this story in full and apologizes for any duress Mr. Diamond may have endured as a result of these repeated rumors.