‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Finds Out He’s The Father, Lani Begs Him To Keep Quiet

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani’s world is about to turn upside down. As many DOOL fans know, Lani has been hiding a shocking secret from her friends and family. She’s pregnant and the baby doesn’t belong to her boyfriend JJ Deveraux. Instead the child’s father is Eli Grant, the man she had a one-night stand with on Christmas Eve.

According to a February 1 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, news of Lani’s pregnant has already begun to travel around Salem. Many people already know, including Lani’s family, Valerie, Hope, and even Eli. Of course, when Eli found out about the pregnancy, he immediately questioned whether he was the father of the child. Lani lied to him and told him there was no way he could be the dad, and that the baby belonged to JJ. However, it didn’t seem that Eli was totally convinced.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eli will soon learn the truth about the baby’s paternity. It seems Eli’s mother, Dr. Valerie Grant, will start to grow suspicious of Lani and her pregnancy. When she expresses her concern to her son, Eli will put the pieces together. However, he’ll likely be shocked by what follows.

In the latest #DAYS, Lani makes a confession to Gabi.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/MqUlcXJ9hM — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 30, 2018

The report suggests that Lani will confess to Eli that he is the father of her unborn child. However, Lani will also ask Eli to do the unthinkable and keep quiet about the baby’s paternity. Lani will seemingly want Eli to step aside and let JJ raise the baby as his own, never telling the child or anyone else that he is the biological father. This doesn’t seem like something that Eli would want to do, as Days of Our Lives fans have already seen him express his thoughts about never getting to know his own father. Lani is asking a lot of Eli, and it seems like it could blow up in her face very soon if she doesn’t stop lying and fix the mess she’s created by telling everyone that the baby belongs to JJ.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.