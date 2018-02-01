Fans Are Getting Angry Over Kylie’s Lack Of Social Media Posts, Reality Star Absent For Over A Month

What happened to the queen of social media? Kylie Jenner used to Tweet, Instagram, and Snapchat her every move for fans, but now, the reality star has been eerily quiet. Since her reported pregnancy, the 20-year-old has been incredibly silent on both Instagram and Twitter, not posting in over a month on either platform.

On Instagram, the singer’s last post came on Christmas Day. The lip kit mogul shared a picture of her Love Magazine cover as she wished fans a Merry Christmas. To match the holiday theme, Jenner wore red lips to match her red sweater.

But since then, Kylie has not posted a single thing on Instagram, leaving her 101 million-plus followers a little angry and annoyed. Even though they don’t have a new photo to comment on, Kylie’s fans have been going to her December 25 picture to let Kylie know that they want her to start posting again. In fact, the photo has over 9 million comments, with many lashing out at the star for hiding.

“Kylie! You better come back soon!”

“Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you have to shut out your fans,” another commented.

Prior to the Christmas post, Jenner shied away from her usual selfies, only sharing pictures of her makeup products and her large Christmas tree during the month of December.

Like Instagram, the reality TV starlet has also remained silent on her Twitter page. Her last tweet came on December 19 as she shared a few photos of her lip kits and told fans that her velvet singles would be back in stock the next day.

That particular tweet gained 11,000 likes and over 1,300 retweets. On January 5, Jenner retweeted a photo from her Kylie Cosmetics page but didn’t write anything else. She was just letting fans know that her lipsticks were back in stock.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Like Instagram, Twitter is letting Kylie know that her presence is missed.

“Honestly where the heck is Kylie Jenner?!”

“Please come out of hiding,” another fan tweeted.

According to In Style, Jenner has been “hiding” as of late because she doesn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus. The publication states that Kylie has been remaining low-key so she can prepare for the baby and everything else that comes along with it.

Perhaps once she gives birth, Jenner will re-emerge on social media, that is unless she has opted to live her life out of the spotlight for good.