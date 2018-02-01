Mariah Carey’s Ex Nick Cannon Not About ‘Co-Parenting’ Despite Loving Diva Unconditionally

Mariah Carey and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, share two adorable children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, and have ensured to remain on amicable terms since splitting in 2014. Despite both stars experiencing new relationships and moving forward in their lives, Carey and Cannon still make it work when it comes to parenting.

Although the usual term to describe two divorced parents amicably parenting is “co-parenting,” Cannon reportedly hates the term. The America’s Got Talent host spoke openly recently about how he will always love the songstress unconditionally, during an interview with People and also explained why he prefers to describe he and Mariah’s parenting style differently.

“It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’ – that phrase is a little redundant. You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals – they’re first.”

Cannon emphasized how loving Carey unconditionally is important for their children to witness, which is also what keeps Mariah and Nick ensuring to be present on special holidays and at special events together for their little ones.

“You’re reminded that it’s all about unconditional love and they’ve got to understand that to its core,” Nick stated, adding that if that love can be demonstrated by he and the superstar, that Moroccan and Monroe will “grow up to be good human beings.”

Mariah has endured another painful split from her billionaire beau, James Packer, whom the star was engaged to shortly after their whirlwind romance began. Yet, the singer swiftly moved on and began dating Bryan Tanaka, her backup dancer, who Carey is still linked to.

Nick Cannon has since gone on to father another little one, 11-month-old Golden, who the host shares with Brittany Bell. As the Daily Mail relays, Nick shared that his and Carey’s twins adore Golden and love to spend as much time possible with their half-sibling.

When it comes to his own romantic life, Nick Cannon has admitted that he doesn’t see himself as ready for another relationship and marriage. The father of three admits that he sees relationships as a way to better himself and find a best friend as opposed to jumping in to try to be “responsible for someone else’s happiness.”

“So relationships, my theory on it is I’d much rather look at bettering myself and having a friend, as opposed to trying to jump into something and be responsible for someone else’s happiness. I’m not ready yet.”

At this point, Nick Cannon shares that his priorities are his children and that they will always be his number one.