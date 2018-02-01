Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Are Desperate To Save Their Marriage Amid Brad Pitt Reunion Rumors

Jennifer Anniston’s marriage with Justin Theroux is reportedly at a breaking point. The actress attended the 2018 Golden Globes all by herself, sparking rumors that her marriage is worse off than people think. Can Aniston and Theroux save their relationship before it’s too late?

Aniston Felt All Alone At Golden Globes

An inside source told Life & Style that Aniston had a rough time at the Golden Globes and wasn’t happy that her husband wasn’t there to support her. The actress reportedly tried her best to avoid running into Angelina Jolie at the event and was completely lost without Theroux at her side. Although they are allegedly having marital issues, Aniston isn’t ready to let their marriage fall apart.

“Jen just can’t let go of Justin,” a source explained. “Her divorce from Brad was the ultimate heartbreak for her, and she couldn’t take all that pain again. It would be the worst kind of public humiliation because she and Justin have put on such a united front about being one of the happiest couples in Hollywood.”

Inside Aniston’s Troubled Marriage

Aniston and Theroux have been spending a lot of time apart in recent months. Aniston has been busy working on projects in Los Angeles while Theroux is filming in New York City. He also travelled to Budapest for the movie The Spy Who Dumped Me and Montreal for On the Basis of Sex.

Although their careers are really taking off, their marriage is suffering. But that hasn’t stopped Aniston from trying to salvage it.

Can Aniston Save Her Marriage?

The Friends alum reportedly tried to save her marriage during the couple’s annual trip to Mexico this year. While in Cabo San Lucas, Aniston and Theroux tried to work through their issues but failed to get quality alone time together. Aniston invited close friends and family members on the trip and as a result didn’t have time to talk about their failing marriage. Despite all the hurdles, Aniston is optimistic that things will work out.

????…❤️✌️ A post shared by @ justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

The source claims that Aniston hopes things will change after Theroux moves back to Los Angeles. Her close friends, however, are worried that their marriage is already over, and that Aniston is holding onto false hope. Unless something miraculous happens in the coming weeks, her friends fear that a divorce is on the horizon.

Jimmy Kimmel Backs Aniston

Considering all the breakup rumors, Aniston’s old friend, Jimmy Kimmel, has allegedly offered his help to save her marriage. The late night host reportedly told Aniston that he will support her no matter what happens between her and Theroux. He also allegedly told Theroux to start treating Aniston nicer unless he wanted to make his bad list.

What About Those Brad Pitt Rumors?

To make matters worse, Aniston is also facing rumors that she might reunite with ex-hubby Brad Pitt. Aniston and Pitt rekindled their friendship shortly after his divorce with Jolie, though the two have not said anything about potentially getting back together.

Jennifer Aniston has not commented on the state of her marriage or on the Brad Pitt rumors.