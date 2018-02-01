Brooke Burke Showcases Toned Body In Bikini On Malibu Beach

Brooke Burke shared images on Instagram from her bikini shoot on the Malibu beach on Wednesday. The 46-year-old showcased her toned body in a red wine-colored bikini with a large tan hat as she posed on the sand. Another image showed her in a skimpy, one-piece swimsuit.

“Just another winter day in the BU,” Brooke captioned her bikini photo.

The former Dancing with the Stars co-host was working on a campaign to promote her fitness app, Brooke Burke Body. Daily Mail also had some behind-the-scenes images and footage of the photo shoot. The video below shows Brooke in a black and polka-dotted bikini showing viewers some pointers on how to achieve the beach body look with leg exercises.

A December report by Forbes touched on the fitness app Burke is marketing to those who want to get in her kind of shape. Her app stands out from the pack due to “shorter, yet highly-efficient, targeted fitness routines that yield incredible results.”

Brooke has a series of workout programs that range from five to 30 minutes that can be done anytime or anywhere, with equipment being optional. Users of the app have hundreds of workouts for every part of the body, in addition to accessing healthful eating tips. The mother of four knows it’s hard to make time for working out and that paying high prices at the gym is not fun, so she helped by devising several plans that give people shorter workouts that achieve “better results.”

The movements Brooke Burke does on the app are intense, but she doesn’t go the route many fitness experts do with high-impact, fast-paced exercises. She prefers a total body workout that involves exercising various muscles that ultimately pushes harder and creates “a deep sweat with enough variety to keep it interesting.” Burke says sometimes going at a slower pace and targeting specific trouble areas will benefit women the most.

It might be hard to believe, but Brooke Burke’s thin frame isn’t all genetics since she comes from a family that “struggles with weight management, obesity and addiction.” The TV host and fitness enthusiast shares that she wasn’t taught to live a healthy lifestyle but learned that the one thing she could control is how she takes care of her body. It’s not just about looking good but feeling good, too. Brooke says women need to love their bodies no matter what their shape and encourages them to change their “inner dialogue” while “embracing” the natural changes the body goes through and taking care of the body from the inside out.

