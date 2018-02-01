‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Accused Of Using Her Son ‘For A Paycheck’

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer have been in the hot seat for the past year. The couple have been under the watchful eye of fans ever since Ryan’s driving under the influence scene, which lead him to go to rehab to seek help for his heroin addiction. Since returning from rehab, fans have noticed that Ryan’s been spending less time with Bentley, due to Maci Bookout’s caution of letting her son be around his father, and more time with Mackenzie’s son, Hudson.

However, a Feb. 1 report by Radar Online reveals that Mackenzie Standifer’s ex-husband/baby daddy, Zack Stephens, is allegedly unhappy about his son appearing on Teen Mom OG. An insider tells the site that Mackenzie is allowing Hudson to appear on camera despite the fact that Stephens does not want his son on television. “She exploits her son for a paycheck,” the source claims.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Mackenzie Standifer could have a major custody battle on her hands when it comes to little Hudson. Standifer’s ex-husband is allegedly trying to get custody of their son. The insider claims that the Teen Mom OG wife “never has Hudson” and that the little boy is usually with her mother or with Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry. The source also claimed that Hudson “can’t stand” being with Mackenzie and Ryan.

Recently, Zach Stephens’ child support was adjusted. Mackenzie used to receive $500 a month from her ex-husband, but the amount has been cut in half, and she’s now only getting $245 each month. Standifer also revealed her side of the story, telling the site that the claims against her are “false,” and that she’s not making any money from letting Hudson appear on Teen Mom OG. “Clearly he’s not on there for a paycheck,” she said.

The current season of Teen Mom OG has focused on Ryan Edwards’ recovery and his custody battle with Maci Bookout. Since the story is supposed to be about Maci’s life and struggles, it doesn’t seem likely that fans would see any drama with Mackenzie and her ex-husband play out in front of the cameras.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.