‘Big Brother’ Alums Weigh In On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast List

The Celebrity Big Brother cast includes a mix of actors, athletes, and reality stars who will compete for a $250,000 grand prize. As promised, CBS delivered an eclectic cast list for its first-ever celebrity edition. With a cast so diverse, it’s no surprise that alums of the Big Brother franchise have some definite opinions on the celebs who will compete in the Celebrity Big Brother game.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast includes Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, NBA star Metta World Peace, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, TV host Ross Mathews, The Cosby Show‘s Keshia Knight Pulliam, Big Time Rush star James Maslow, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Miss Universe runner-up Ariadna Gutierreaz. Of course, the “biggest” name on the Celebrity Big Brother cast is Omarosa Manigault, The Apprentice star-turned-White House staffer. Weeks after being fired by Trump’s White House, Omarosa made a move into the Big Brother house.

After the Celebrity Big Brother cast was announced, many alums from the long-running CBS franchise took to Twitter to post reaction. One of the most vocal Big Brother stars was Evel Dick Donato. Donato, who won Season 8 of Big Brother, posted his own predictions on how he thinks the Celebrity Big Brother cast will fare.

“Chuck Liddell sounds like he’s taken too many shots to the head in his interviews,” the Big Brother 8 winner wrote.

“I don’t think Miss Columbia will be worth a sh*t. Rudy Huxtable will be completely lost in there. Brandi is just there to get her face on TV, no game.”

Still, even with that negative review of the Big Brother houseguests, Donato had plenty of praise for the Celebrity Big Brother premise, writing, “Don’t come b*tching & moaning to me about the #CBBUS cast. I don’t care if you’re not gonna watch ‘I don’t even know these people, they aren’t celebs.’ You watch when they cast a bunch of 20 yr old nobodies… I think it’s going to be great and am really looking forward to it.”

In addition to Evel Dick, many other Big Brother all-stars posted about the Celebrity Big Brother cast, including two-time alum Da’Vonne Rogers. In a series of tweets, Da’Vonne revealed that she was happy to see three African Americans—Omarosa, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Metta World Peace—on the Celebrity Big Brother cast. Rogers is hoping to see the first-ever black Big Brother winner. Still, Mama Day made it clear she isn’t Team Omarosa.

I'm pulling for Keisha and Ron BUT if they go she's my last hope ???? https://t.co/J880uFSZJt — Da'Vonne Rogers (@DayDaVonne_) January 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez says he is rooting for Metta World Peace to win Celebrity Big Brother. Martinez also joked that if he had been in the house with Omarosa, she would have been a target of his circus song and pots and pans clanging.

Rooting for him ✊???? https://t.co/YLyYQR6gLF — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) January 31, 2018

Not a fan. Cue the pots & pans ???? https://t.co/b9dPTvYeDV — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) January 31, 2018

Other Big Brother stars, including past winners Rachel Reilly and Andy Herren, posted their opinions about the Celebrity Big Brother cast. It looks like everyone from Shannon Elizabeth to Mark McGrath will have someone from the Big Brother family in their corner.

Legit excited that Shannon Elizabeth is going to be on #BBCeleb! She's a genuine fan of the game and I truly think she will fare well! pic.twitter.com/X4ufwNKNRD — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) January 29, 2018

As far as #CBBUS goes, I am HERREEEEE FORRRR @helloross. Pre show fav. — Elena Davies (@elenadavies) January 30, 2018

My money is on Mark McGrath. #CBBUS — Spencer Clawson (@SpencerBClawson) January 30, 2018

Ok I’m excited to actually watch Big Brother without much pressure, come on now some exciting Names Metta W Peace and Chuck Liddell ? Mark McGrath (cool Guy) ???????????? Plus only three weeks! No time for FRIENDSHIPS””” LOL❤️❤️❤️ — Kevin Schlehuber (@BB19KEVIN) January 29, 2018

Check out a promo or Celebrity Big Brother below.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.