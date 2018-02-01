NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Could Deal Terry Rozier For Memphis Grizzlies’ Tyreke Evans

The Boston Celtics are rumored to be interested in Memphis Grizzlies’ guard Tyreke Evans. There are a few suggestions that the Celtics and Grizzlies have already engaged in NBA trade talks. What has been confirmed is that the Boston Celtics are one of the teams interested in acquiring Evans.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Boston Celtics are considering offering the Memphis Grizzlies a player and a draft pick for Tyreke Evans. For the Celtics, the possibility of adding Evans to their roster would solidify their chances at dethroning the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers will be without forward Kevin Love, who suffered a broken hand earlier in the week. Love is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, hurting the Cavaliers’ chances at achieving chemistry for the playoffs.

A golden opportunity is at the doorstep of the Boston Celtics, who want to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. Potentially adding Tyreke Evans from the Grizzlies would provide some flexibility on offense.

NBA teams such as the Boston Celtics covet what Tyreke Evans does well. Evans is a natural scorer, who also possess terrific passing ability. With his 6-foot-6 size, Tyreke Evans can see the floor and distribute the basketball similarly to a point guard. His presence on the Celtics would ease the burdens of Kyrie Irving, if acquired.

Tyreke Evans’ ability to pass and score has drawn the attention of several NBA teams, including the Boston Celtics. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are not giving Tyreke Evans away. In order to trade for him the Boston Celtics will have to give up something of value. Celtics’ guard Terry Rozier has been one of the names floating around in a trade with the Grizzlies.

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports New England took to Twitter what he believes it would take for the Boston Celtics to acquire Tyreke Evans from the Memphis Grizzlies. The first confirmation was that the Grizzlies will want a first-round pick.

The #Celtics are among a half dozen or so teams in the Tyreke Evans sweepstakes. The #Grizzlies want a 1st round pick included in any deal. Boston is owed a 2019 1st rounder from Memphis.???? — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) February 1, 2018

The next suggestion was the player whom the Grizzlies may ask for in return with a draft pick.

As far as who the #Grizzlies might want in exchange for Tyreke Evans, don't be surprised if you hear Terry Rozier's name come up. He's young, on the rise and could step in to start just in case Mike Conley's season-ending heel surgery keeps him out to start the season. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) February 1, 2018

Ironically, the timing of Terry Rozier’s name getting mentioned came just before the Celtics’ backup point guard would notch his first-ever triple-double. That will either raise Terry Rozier’s stock or have the Celtics thinking twice before trading him to the Grizzlies, or any place else.

Not a bad first start for Terry Rozier. He's up to 17 PTS – 11 REB & 10 AST on ESPN! #TripleDoubleAlert pic.twitter.com/zcDHanXFM2 — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2018

Despite the performance by Terry Rozier, the Grizzlies will still want the Celtics to include a first rounder of some sort. It may be a small price for the Celtics to pay for Tyreke Evans, who is having close to a career year himself. According to ESPN, the Grizzlies has decided to sit Evans as they sort out the trade proposals for him.

The Boston Celtics will not stop trying to add to their roster. Not only is Tyreke Evans on the Celtics radar, so is center Greg Monroe.

According to the Sporting News, the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a buyout with Greg Monroe. He will be a target of the Boston Celtics once he clears waivers. A combination of Greg Monroe and Tyreke Evans would give the Celtics what they need to thwart the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bid for a fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.