‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Reportedly Contacted Briana DeJesus

Kailyn Lowry’s third child’s father, Chris Lopez, reportedly went on a rant against her on Twitter earlier this week.

According to a new report, Chris Lopez, who has over 13,000 followers on Twitter, despite no having actually appeared on Teen Mom 2, isn’t happy about his former girlfriend’s comments about his alleged lack of involvement with their son and doesn’t like fans of the MTV series know who he is.

“I honestly liked it better when y’all didn’t know who I was,” Chris Lopez tweeted, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on January 30.

Around the same time, a number of Twitter users began to take aim at Chris Lopez after he alleged reached out to Briana DeJesus, who is currently involved in a feud with Kailyn Lowry that began when the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three trashed DeJesus and her former relationship with Javi Marroquin on her podcast series.

In one person’s tweet, they advised Chris Lopez against “hitting up” Briana DeJesus to upset Kailyn Lowry and said that he should instead contact a lawyer and gain rights to see his child.

“It was a joke lol I don’t want that girl,” Lopez wrote in response to the tweet.

My boys #justmissingpenny #thefamily A post shared by Lopez (@chrisxlopezz) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

Kailyn Lowry dated Chris Lopez after splitting from Javi Marroquin in May, 2016, but after learning she was expecting, their relationship came to an abrupt end and Lowry was forced to go through the process of her third pregnancy alone.

Kailyn Lowry is a mother of three and during the latest Teen Mom 2 reunion, which was filmed at the end of last year, she opened up to Dr. Drew Pinsky about her strained relationship with Lopez. She also said that Lopez hasn’t been very involved with their five-month-old son, Lux Russell, and noted that she and her former boyfriend were completely estranged.

