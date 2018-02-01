Hoda Kotb To Cover Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wedding For TV: Why Megyn Kelly Got Banned [Rumors]

Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s wedding has already turned into must-see TV viewing for their fans, with the networks busy choosing which lucky media stars will cover the royal event. And while Today show co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have gotten the green light, NBC has banned Megyn Kelly from covering Meghan’s and Prince Harry’s wedding, an insider told Radar Online.

The source revealed that Kelly was rejected from the group chosen to cover Markle’s and Harry’s nuptials because “frustrated” Today show executives worry about what she might say that would offend not just the royal family but the world-wide TV viewing audience. With Megyn’s TV ratings reportedly falling, it’s also thought that Kelly wouldn’t bring much to the event.

“NBC execs won’t risk tanking talking head [Megyn Kelly] saying something inappropriate on the air [during Meghan Markle’s wedding].”

Even though viewers may have put Kelly’s feud with Jane Fonda in the past, NBC executives haven’t forgotten, according to the source. With Megyn’s feud with Fonda added to her ratings problems, the source said that her colleagues feel she is risking career “suicide.”

Meghan Markle’s & Prince Harry’s Wedding Coverage Coveted By NBC’s News Staff

With NBC’s News staff members competing to get to cover the royal wedding, the final group of journalists from the network reportedly hasn’t been decided. However, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reportedly are definitely on the NBC News team set to cover Meghan’s and Harry’s wedding. But although Kelly has been pushing to join Hoda and Savannah, the insider expressed doubt that she will succeed.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

Megyn’s actions, such as her feud with Jane Fonda, allegedly have endangered her professional future so much that the insider warned that she “will not be allowed to take down the Today show with her.” Consequently, the ban on Kelly hopping on board the plane with Kotb and Guthrie to film Markle’s wedding day is coming from top management, said the source.

“Kelly was pushing to go cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials alongside hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, but…NBC News President Noah Oppenheim personally vetoed the request.”

The network reportedly is set to make a big splash with their coverage of Meghan’s and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. As a result, the executives want to send only the “best correspondents with insider knowledge about the couple and everything going on behind the scenes,” added the insider. And the executives also want to avoid someone who could potentially say the wrong thing and set off a feud that could result in publicity just like that verbal battle with Jane Fonda.

NBC Execs Fear Megyn Kelly Would ‘Upstage’ Meghan Markle’s Wedding

As NBC works on finalizing the team to cover Markle’s and Prince Harry’s royal wedding day, the network reportedly is planning to spend an extensive amount of money. While management is willing to spend the money needed to make the most of Meghan’s wedding, the execs don’t want to take a risk on sending Kelly, according to the insider.

“With NBC putting millions of dollars of resources into the wedding coverage, the last thing that anyone wants is Megyn to be there and say something completely inappropriate on the air which would create its own controversy.”

Even though Markle has shown that she knows how to steal the spotlight, the management at NBC worries that Kelly would find a way “to upstage the royal wedding,” added the source. The executives do not want to risk that happening, resulting in the ban.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning their wedding, causing NBC News staffers to battle to get the royal assignment. KGC-375 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford Join Feud Against Megyn Kelly

In addition to the management team at NBC News reportedly against Megyn, Kelly has sparked controversy among her co-workers, according to the insider. As the Inquisitr reported, Hoda Kotb and Megyn have been caught exchanging “mean girl” jabs on air, with Savannah Guthrie reportedly siding with Hoda. In addition, Kathie Lee Gifford has joined the anti-Kelly team, added the source.

“Kathie Lee Gifford recently told executives that she refused to co-host with [Megyn Kelly], while former host Ann Curry slammed her for her revenge speech against Jane Fonda.”

There’s plenty of time for the behind-the-scenes battle over who gets to cover Meghan Markle’s wedding day. Prince Harry’s royal nuptials are set for May 19, which is a Saturday, reported Metro.

Hoda, Savannah, and their team will film the action at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. They also will likely discuss the events surrounding the wedding. Meghan will become a British citizen when she ties the knot with Prince Harry, and she also will be baptized and confirmed prior to the wedding ceremony.