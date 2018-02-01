The upcoming Disney flick Solo: A Star Wars Story is still shrouded in mystery despite the fact that the film is expected to hit theaters in May. For some strange reason, the studio has not yet offered any updates on the highly anticipated movie or even released a theatrical teaser. However, there are speculations that the first trailer of Han Solo’s standalone film will finally debut during Super Bowl LII.

The first Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser is not the only thing fans are looking forward to during the 2018 Super Bowl 2018. It is also possible that Disney and Lucasfilm will announce a new release date, which will be significantly later than originally scheduled.

Disney has certainly been mysterious with the production of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Although there was much excitement about the star-studded cast, there has only been one official photo of the actors on the set. Interestingly, the picture still included former directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, who have since been replaced by Ron Howard. Since then, Howard has kept production under wraps although he occasionally teases about the film’s development. Nevertheless, fans are hoping that it is finally time to release the trailer, especially since the movie is expected to premiere in less than four months.

Disney

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an unnamed source has revealed that the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer will drop during Super Bowl LII. Although there have been previous reports that Disney has no plans of unveiling the teaser at the Sunday night event, fans believe it would be the best time to finally offer a glimpse at Han Solo’s standalone movie.

Always great to catch up with my pal @WarwickADavis #SoloAStarWarsStory we’re doing some post production sound work pic.twitter.com/ZzxMt9NO3H — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 24, 2018

But is it possible that Solo: A Star Wars Story will also get a later release date? People have theorized that Disney is still considering if a new Star Wars movie should be released less than six months after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Some believe that the 2018 Super Bowl 2018 trailer will reveal a new premiere date set for late summer.

Super Bowl LII will pit the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. Justin Timberlake is scheduled for the halftime show. Find out if the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer will be revealed on Sunday, February 4.