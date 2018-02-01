New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Set Photos Point To Major Winterfell Spoiler, Possible Doom For House Stark

Game of Thrones Season 8 won’t premiere until 2019, but production is already in full swing for what is touted to be the show’s biggest and most epic season ever. However, new set images reveal an alarming–and literally explosive–possible spoiler that seems to hint House Stark’s fatal end.

Last week, Watchers on the Wall reported that the GoT crew was busy filming Winterfell scenes at the Moneyglass Estate in Toome, Northern Ireland. Early set activity indicated that the Starks’ ancestral home would be under attack. Fans were able to take pictures from afar and reported that over 200 extras clad in battle armor were filming in Winterfell.

The huge battle scene coincides with age-old fan theories that the North will play a huge role towards the end of Game of Thrones. But even the most spoiler-hungry fans will not be prepared for what is possibly about to happen in Winterfell.

Warning: the rest of this article contains major Season 8 spoilers.

New set photos captured by fans in Northern Ireland show Winterfell being engulfed in flames. As Watchers on the Wall noted, it wasn’t just a “little bit of smoke.” Winterfell was lit up and the whole castle was on fire!

Judging from the pictures, the huge fire is enough to bring the proud ancient castle down in ruins. Will Game of Thrones Season 8 see the fall of House Stark?

The remaining three Stark children–four if you count Jon Snow–have gone through a lot since their father, Ned Stark, was beheaded back in Season 1. Stark fans were certainly happy to see Sansa, Arya, and Bran reunited and safe in Winterfell last season. Their half-brother (or cousin, it has been revealed), Jon Snow, was proclaimed King in the North, and the Stark siblings could finally have some semblance of peace. But it seems that their happy ending will be cut short in the upcoming final season.

The scope of the Winterfell fire is so huge that even HBO couldn’t keep it under wraps. Now the question is, what caused the fire?

The remaining Stark children: Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). Helen Sloan / HBO

At the end of Game of Thrones Season 7, Winterfell was poised to be at the center of two possible attacks: Cersei Lannister’s forces from the south, and White Walkers from the north. While the huge battle scene could be a clash between Jon Snow’s and Cersei’s armies, most fans will be more inclined to believe that the flames were brought about by something more sinister–like a dragon gone mad.

GoT fans know that Daenerys Targaryen has now formed an alliance with Jon Snow. But the Mother of Dragons lost one of her children, Viserion, to the Night King at the end of Game of Thrones Season 7. The Night King used Viserion, now with icy blue eyes, to break The Wall so his army of White Walkers could begin their march south towards Winterfell.

In George R.R. Martin’s novels, Winterfell is described as an impregnable castle that has stood for thousands of years. But the fortress would certainly be defenseless against a dragon. On the other hand, it is also possible that Cersei Lannister still has some jars of wildfire left in her possession after blowing up the Sept of Baelor back in Season 6.

Whatever the case, this much is certain: Winterfell will be on fire, and the Stark children will have an arduous road ahead in the last season of Game of Thrones.