Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding: ‘Quantico’ Star Priyanka Chopra Keeps Bridesmaid Rumors Alive

Priyanka Chopra has been rumored to be Meghan Markle’s bridesmaid in her wedding with Prince Harry. The Quantico star now addresses the speculation in her recent interview. Smartly enough, Chopra keeps the rumors alive with her mysterious answer.

Priyanka Chopra is extremely happy for BFF Meghan Markle’s wedding in May. However, she has been strongly expressing her disagreement with the mainstream media on its effort to belittle the Suits star’s professional achievements by associating Meghan only with Prince Harry.

Priyanka always claims that her friend has achieved a lot in her career that need to be talked about. But, the mainstream media continues to talk only about her relationship with the prince. According to Priyanka, Meghan is much more than just “Prince Harry’s girlfriend.”

The Bollywood actress, who was last seen with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron in Baywatch last year, is “thrilled” that Meghan has found love in Prince Harry. According to Chopra, the matrimony between Meghan and Harry symbolizes the modernization of marriage as an institution. She also believes Meghan is “just right” for the responsibilities.

Piggy Chops, as she is fondly called, believes Meghan Markle’s association with the Royal Family is a “beautiful step in the right direction.” She thinks it will open up various issues like race, diversity, and feminism.

According to Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle has established herself as an icon much before she got involved with Prince Harry.

“She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.”

When Harper’s Bazaar Arabia asked the actress about the rumors regarding her being Meghan’s bridesmaid, Chopra left it in mystery.

“If you see me there, you’ll know,” Priyanka said.

At the moment, Priyanka Chopra divides her time between India and the United States. The former Miss World’s photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar has wowed many of her fans back home.

According to Times Now, Priyanka Chopra looks “hot as hell” in the February issue. The Indian Express calls her style statement “quirky” that will leave fans in awe.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Meghan Markle would choose her best friend from India to be the bridesmaid on May 19.