‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Feb. 12-16: Carrie Tries To Stop Hope’s Wedding, Gabi Insists She’s Innocent

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal a lot of exciting things are happening in Salem. One of those is Carrie’s (Christie Clark) return. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) works to prove she is innocent of murder. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has a feeling John Black (Drake Hogestyn) is keeping a secret. Then, expect Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) to make a shocking discovery.

Carrie is returning to Salem after being invited to the “Rope” wedding. However, just when the couple are relishing in their excitement, their jaws drop. Carrie shows up and announces there isn’t going to be a wedding. The script teaser was posted on the Facebook page titled Days Of Our Lives Past, Present, And Future. What is Carrie’s issue with Rafe and Hope starting their lives together? Does this have something to do with Rafe sleeping with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney)?

It seems that Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death will remain a hot topic in the next few weeks. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) are investigating. They have a few suspects, but will end up arresting and charging Gabi with Andre’s murder. DOOL spoilers reveal that during the week of February 12, Gabi will continue trying to prove she is innocent of the crime.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead also reveal that Kate will make a shocking discovery. There is no information on the details. However, could it have something to do with Andre’s death and Gabi’s predicament? Or could it be in regards to Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel)?

As for Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) being poisoned, there might be an update. Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm it is John Black who is doing it. However, why would he try to harm his best friend? In last week’s issue of Soap Opera Digest, it was teased that John is being forced to do it. This seemed to be confirmed by John’s recent phone call.

DOOL spoilers reveal that Marlena will suspect that John is keeping something from her. However, he can’t tell her the truth, even though he wants to. If he does, then Marlena’s life could be put in danger. Knowing “Doc,” she will do what is necessary to figure out what is really going on. She just could never imagine that the love of her life would be forced to poison his best friend.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.