‘Waste-To-Energy Plant’: Dubai Announces Its Plan To Convert Junk Into Energy

The government of Dubai announced its plan to construct the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant. It will convert about 2 million tons of solid waste into energy every year, which is about 60 percent of the waste that Dubai produces yearly.

The waste-to-energy plant could generate about 185 megawatts (MW), which could power about 120,000 homes. The facility will be constructed on a two-hectare land in the Warsan area. There will be HV 132kV cables that will connect the plant to the grid of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. The government is now partnering with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, together with Hitachi Zosen Inova, a Swiss company, and the Bexis Group, a Belgium-based company, according to New Atlas.

DEWA CEO Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer said this would be a new source of power for Dubai. He added that this plant would enhance the security of supply.

The construction of the plant will start in a few months. The projected cost is around AED2.5 billion or $680 million USD. They are planning to finish the project before the Dubai World Expo in 2020, according to Inhabitat.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen East Waste-to-Energy Plant in China is now under construction and is considered the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant now. However, if Dubai could complete their plant project, it could grab its title. Its target date of completion is also in 2020.

Both plants could process more than 5,500 tons of waste each day. However, Dubai’s output is 20 MW higher than China’s plant. Their plans for converting garbage into energy are praised by many people as they are both environmentally friendly.

How does the waste-to-energy plant work? The plant primarily utilizes waste as a fuel for producing power. The residue is used as a combustion material. The waste includes trashes such as recycling materials like glass, plastics, metals, paper, and wood, and other debris such as biowaste, kitchen refuse, and commercial garbage.

The materials are then received in an enclosed receiving area and prepared for combustion. The burned wastes are used as a fuel. Then, the burning fuel warms the water into steam that triggers the turbine to generate electricity, according to Deltaway.