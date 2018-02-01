Star Wars: The Last Jedi might not be the most popular film in the Disney franchise but the sequel certainly featured several unexpected twists that shocked audiences last year. One of the most jaw-dropping scenes in Episode VIII was the death of Supreme Leader Snoke, who was unceremoniously killed by his own student Kylo Ren. But what are the chances that the former head of the First Order will be back in Star Wars IX? Andy Serkis has finally spoken up about Snoke’s possible return in the highly anticipated J.J. Abrams movie.

Supreme Leader Snoke has been the subject of several fan theories since before the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Some believed that the mysterious villain might actually be Darth Plagueis or even Jar Jar Binks. However, The Last Jedi has revealed that Snoke has no real ties to characters who have appeared in the prequel trilogy. Star Wars 8 even went as far as killing off the First Order leader to allow Kylo Ren to take over with his own vengeful beliefs. However, some fans refuse to accept Snoke’s death and still think the antagonist will return in Episode IX.

So is Snoke really dead? Andy Serkis has decided to address the possibility of his character’s miraculous return after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The War of The Planet of The Apes star recently spoke to Slashfilm about Snoke’s death and somehow offered a glimmer of hope for people who are hoping they haven’t seen the last of the bad guy.

“I know it’s left fans feeling like, that they were really searching for something there. And what I’m saying is, who knows?”

Andy Serkis also pointed out that Snoke’s death in The Last Jedi “felt absolutely right for that moment” and that it was “a very, very important scene.” Although it sounds like the Black Panther actor believes that the former Supreme Leader has died at the right time, he is also leaving the window open for a possible resurrection in Star Wars 9.

It is still unclear whether Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Supreme Leader Snoke in the still-untitled Star Wars: Episode IX. In the meantime, fans can see Serkis return as Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther, which will premiere on February 16.