Paris Hilton Reportedly Talks About Making Kim Kardashian Her Bridesmaid

Newly engaged Paris Hilton is featured in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 Campaign, cloning the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian. Fans, of course, were thrilled that the former frenemies are now back to being real friends again, basing on their social media posts. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star used to be the hotel heiress’ stylist and personal assistant that gained her wide media attention. The girls had bad blood against each other when the 36-year-old socialite described Kim’s infamous behind as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.” Now, it seems that she is thrilled with appearing in the Yeezy Campaign and even talks about making her former stylist as one of her bridesmaids.

A source close to Paris Hilton recently told Hollywood life that the hotel heiress is ecstatic that she was featured in Kanye’s Yeezy Season 6 Campaign, and thinks that he is a “genius.” The “Stars Are Blind” singer reportedly has regrets that she has had a fallout with Kim, but she’s beyond happy that things between them have been settled.

The insider went on to say that Paris Hilton said that the Wests will be invited to her wedding with Chris Zylka. What’s more interesting is that the New York City native might also have Kardashian as her bridesmaid.

“Paris (who’s marrying Chris Zylka) has already said that Kim and Kanye will be invited to her weddings, she doesn’t expect them to come to all of them but they’ll be on the list. And she’s even talked about having Kim be a bridesmaid.”

Paris Hilton reportedly wants multiple wedding ceremonies as well as a wide media coverage, and having a lot of high-profile personalities would be a whole lot better. The hotel heiress also thinks that having Kim in her wedding will get more attention, and that’s what she wants. Fans were surprised when the infamous socialite recently attended the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas parties, which means that they have moved on from their drama.

Apparently, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are now close friends again as what fans see in their recent Instagram posts. The mother of three also posted a photo of the House of Wax actress in her Yeezy campaign and captioned it with “The OG” or “original gangster.”

Paris Hilton inherited wealth and lavish lifestyle from her parents and grandparents. Her fans described her as famous for being famous. She is known for her catchphrase “That’s hot.”