‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Gets Engaged To Marty Caffrey In Finale

Tonight on a new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, everyone saw Danielle Staub get engaged. Us Weekly shared that the fans got to watch it all go down tonight as Marty Caffrey popped the question. Tonight was all about talking about never before seen footage. A lot of it was pretty wild, but there was the sweet moment when Danielle got engaged. She had already teased that she thought that her engagement could end up airing on the show.

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs were actually with Danielle Staub when he proposed. They all seemed shocked by the news. Both of the girls ended up breaking down in tears watching Danielle with her sweet moment. It is great to see her so happy to have found love. Danielle couldn’t be happier.

The rest of tonight’s episode was all about sex. Siggy admitted that she has bought her son condoms before. You know that he can’t be thrilled his mom told everyone this on television. The girls also talked about where they have had sex that wasn’t normal and Melissa Gorga actually admitted to doing it in a movie theater before. It wasn’t an empty theater either. These girls are pretty wild, but that isn’t really surprising seeing what they do on the show.

Frank did actually admit that he still has feelings for Dolores while talking to Joe Gorga, but he doesn’t want to mess up what they have going right now because it is so good. He even said that he will always be in love with her. The fans are shocked that these two aren’t back together actually. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if she ever admitted that they had worked things out.

This season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has come to an end. The fans can’t wait to see if Danielle Staub will be back again next season and if they will all return or if some decide it is time to move on. For now, fans are going to have to wait for the next season and hopefully, the cast will keep updating fans on how they are doing on their social networks.