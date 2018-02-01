The Meaning Of The Rare Convergence Of Super Blue Blood Moon With The Jewish Holiday

Millions of people have been thrilled to witness this rare super blue blood moon that occurred on January 31 in some parts of the world. This unusual lunar eclipse was merged during the Jewish holiday known as Tu B’Shvat this Wednesday. Many people do not know that it signifies revelation, particularly for the Jews in Israel.

The lunar eclipse in this rare phenomena merged with the second full moon in January, which is referred to as the blue moon. The moon also appeared closer and more significant to the planet Earth, which is known as supermoon that is the second supermoon of 2018. In the meantime, the lunar eclipse just occurred when the supermoon passed through the shadow of the Earth and cast a reddish color on the moon for over four hours. It was visible in the United States, Australia, and eastern Asia, according to Space.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Berger, the Rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, said that the confluence of Tu B’Shvat and a lunar eclipse was described in the Yalkut Moshe, which is a book of kabbalistic insights. This book was written by Rabbi Moshe ben Yisrael Benyamin in Munkacs, Poland in 1894.

Rabbi Berger quoted from the book that a lunar eclipse in the Hebrew month of Shvat is an especially bad omen that could bring harsh natural phenomena. He further stated that the eclipse would trigger severe earthquakes around the world. However, these calamities would spare Israel as the lunar eclipse occurred on the holiday of Tu B’Shvat, according to Rabbi Berger.

He further explained that a second total lunar eclipse would occur on the night of July 27. This is five days after Tisha B’Av, which is a significant fast day remembering the destruction of the first and second Jewish temples. Rabbi Berger said that this lunar eclipse signals the birthing pains for the Bnei Ishmael or referred to as the Arab nations, which is necessary for the beginning of Moshiach (Messiah).

Rabbi Jacob ben Asher, a 13th-century Biblical commentator, explained the verse in Genesis 25:18. He said that this verse that relates to the death of Ishmael is adjacent to the verse describing the life of Isaac. This will teach that when Ishmael falls, it will be the end-of-days, and the Son of David (the Messiah), who is from the descendants of Isaac, will flourish, as noted by Breaking Israel News.