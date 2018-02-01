‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reportedly Suffering From Alleged Miscarriage After Pregnancy Reveal

Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell reportedly suffered a miscarriage shortly after revealing to her husband, Tyler Baltierra, that she is expecting their third child, and a new report is suggesting that she is having a difficult time coping with the tragic turn of events.

According to Radar Online, this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG showed how a gleeful Catelynn made the big announcement by letting her 3-year-old daughter, Nova, show her dad a shirt that read, “I’m going to be a big sister.”

“Why do we have that shirt?” the 26-year-old dad queried, to which Catelynn responded with the good news.

“Because she’s going to be a big sister!”

But as the show featured one of the happiest scenes in the 25-year-old mother’s life, it came off as bittersweet because of rumors that Catelynn Lowell suffered a miscarriage not long after.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, sources revealed that the Teen Mom OG star lost her unborn child approximately six weeks after conception, which was before she decided to go into rehab in November 2017 when she had suicidal thoughts.

“The crew and production staff heard she was about six weeks pregnant when it happened but no one is 100 percent sure,” the outlet’s source revealed.

“Catelynn got pregnant and surprised Tyler and Nova and then had a miscarriage not long after. That happened right before she went to treatment [in November] when she tweeted about thinking about killing herself.”

Moreover, she was required to do several voice-overs for the show’s episodes about trying to get pregnant right after her miscarriage which was heartbreaking, according to the source.

“They don’t do voiceovers until the episode is all done and being edited usually, so Catelynn had to talk about trying to get pregnant and then getting pregnant even after she had the miscarriage. We felt badly for her,” the insider added.

“[The miscarriage] is definitely going to be a big topic on the show. That’s why last week they made sure her voiceover was something like, ‘I’m not telling Tyler I took my birth control out.'”

The 25-year-old mother of two reportedly underwent treatment at a rehabilitation facility for six weeks and haven’t made a peep since, and Hollywood Life has an idea why.

Citing an insider reportedly knowledgeable about details on the Teen Mom OG star, the outlet revealed that Catelynn Lowell is having a “hard time coping.”

“Catelynn is not ready for any of this to be public right now so it’s complicated. It’s such a delicate subject there’s a lot of mystery around what exactly happened and the crew has been told not to ask her about it and not to mention it to anyone so there is a lot of unknowns,” the source said.

On top of that, the insider revealed that the show’s top priority at the moment is keeping Catelynn healthy and making her “stable again” as they believe she would be able to pull through eventually.

#imafighter???? A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Jan 15, 2018 at 11:52am PST

“It’s a dark time, but she’s a fighter and she’ll make it through.”

In January, Catelynn announced her decision to return to rehab “to work on her trauma.”

Well they say third times a charm… I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 17, 2018

She also clapped back at haters in what appeared to be a rant about being accused of “running away” from her family.

For all u haters- YOU DONT KNOW EVERYTHING IVE BEEN THROUGH! Quit acting like you know what I should be doing or shouldnt!! I'm NOT running away from my family! Those are the people I love the most!! ????????????you ppl are ignorant — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) January 18, 2018

But while news outlets appear to be so sure that Catelynn Lowell did have a miscarriage, there is still no official statement released about it. We can only assume that the matter is being saved for a later episode of the reality TV show. If that is the case, she might need to tune out the upcoming episodes of Teen Mom OG so she won’t have to relive the happy memories that might already be bittersweet for her and her family.