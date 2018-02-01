Ellen DeGeneres Tells Jamie Dornan The Embarrassing Moment When She Watched ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Jamie Dornan has been promoting his latest and final movie with Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Freed, and dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about it. The film’s newest sneak peak was released a month ago, revealing Anastasia Steele’s pregnancy with Christian Grey’s child. The franchise, which is based on the novel by British author E. L. James is known for its intimate scenes between the two lead stars. Now, the 60-year-old talk show host admitted that she was embarrassed when she watched the film.

During Jamie Dornan’s guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 31, the TV host told him that she had to watch Fifty Shades Freed the night before the actor’s TV guesting on the show. That is for her to know what to discuss with the guest, as reported by Just Jared. The Louisiana native said that her wife, Portia de Rossi had to come home late, and it was only her and the chef in the house. She was alone in the media room watching the movie when the chef walked in with a bed scene between Ana and Christian.

Ellen told Jamie Dornan that it was the scene that she didn’t want the chef to see. However, it happened and she feels like she was “watching porn.” The chef walked back out without saying anything.

“And, for whatever reason, my chef was the only other person in the house and that’s when he decided to walk in the room…and it looks like I’m just watching porn. I’m like on the sofa, like lean back, watching this…and it was the scene I did not want him to walk in on. And I didn’t say anything. And he just walked right back out!”

On the other hand, Jamie Dornan told Ellen that Fifty Shades Freed is like a “different kind of genre.” Compared to the last two chapters of the franchise, the 35-year-old actor said that while there are still steamy scenes in the third chapter, there is now a mix of thriller features to this one. The kidnappings, firing of guns and car chasing add a kick to the latest movie franchise.

Jamie Dornan also told Ellen that some of the fans of the franchise still feel like he is the actual Christian Grey, and not an actor playing for the role. There are fans who see him in a coffee shop and calls her Mr. Grey, which confuses her daughters why people call him that way. He went on to say that he doesn’t even know how to react or respond to it since he is not like the BDSM guy in the Fifty Shades franchise.

Jamie Dornan also bragged that his wife, Amelia Warner is more in love with him than Christian Grey himself. It can be recalled when he said that he’s four years into his marriage to the English actress, and it’s brilliant. He also revealed that his wife has not seen the movies. He doesn’t want to pay for a movie ticket for her either.

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on February 9, 2018.