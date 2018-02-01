NBA Trade Rumors: Marcus Smart To Bulls, Robin Lopez To Celtics Trade Potential

With the Boston Celtics leading the Eastern Conference, there are still NBA trade rumors about them possibly landing a key player before the deadline. One of the potential players last year’s conference champions could be interested in acquiring is Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez. Just recently, the Bulls’ big man was brought up as a potential trade target for Boston, with a few potential assets mentioned that the Celtics could offer in exchange.

In a report on Wednesday from NESN‘s Joshua Schrock, it’s mentioned that an ESPN Insider article listed Robin Lopez among players the Boston Celtics could target. Lopez was named in particular as the main player the Celtics should have on their radar. It’s also noted that Boston is unlikely to use their $8.4 million disabled player exception they received when Gordon Hayward was lost for the season. Lopez is still under contract through the next NBA season, meaning he wouldn’t be eligible for the exception.

Adding Lopez to the lineup would give the Celtics a key frontcourt player that they’d need if the team is able to continue their impressive season with a postseason run into the NBA Finals. The Chicago Bulls big man is averaging 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his nearly 28 minutes per game. In particular, his scoring is at a career-high average this season which would be a great addition.

The Celtics would need to send Marcus Smart to the Bulls if they want Robin Lopez, something Boston may be uninterested in doing. Michael Dwyer / AP Images

However, it’s being said by ESPN Insider Bobby Marks that a Celtics trade for Lopez would probably require them sending their first-round draft pick this summer or Marcus Smart. Smart, while playing the point guard or shooting guard spot for the C’s, has averaged 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds this season along with 4.7 assists, which would give Chicago a valuable player in exchange. However, Marks contends that Boston is probably uninterested in sending Smart or their pick to the Bulls for this sort of deal.

The NBA trade deadline is about a week away, leaving the Boston Celtics only a bit of time to contemplate the remainder of this season. Even with Gordon Hayward sidelined, the team looks like they have a very good shot at reaching the NBA Finals this postseason based on their success with All-Star Kyrie Irving and Cleveland’s struggles this season. Making a move in the next week could help them prepare for an eventual showdown with the reigning NBA champions, but they might be better off standing pat with the roster that’s worked well already and see how things go.