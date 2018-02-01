Best Foods That Could Calm The Symptoms Of Acid Reflux

Many people all around the world are suffering from acid reflux, which is commonly known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). This condition is a digestive order that affects the stomach, lower esophageal sphincter (LES) and the lower esophageal sphincter.

GERD is the backflow of the contents of the stomach including the acid up into the esophagus. The most painful symptom of acid reflux is the heartburn, which is a burning pain or discomfort that could be felt from your stomach to your abdomen or chest or throat. Other symptoms include regurgitation, bloating, bloody vomiting, burping, nausea, hiccups, weight loss, dysphagia, wheezing, dry cough and chronic sore throat, according to WebMD.

One thing that you have to consider if you are suffering from acid reflux is your diet. There are certain foods that you must avoid eating that could trigger the symptoms of GERD. These include tomatoes, cheese, coffee, milk, fried foods, citrus fruits, chocolate, spicy food, soda and refined sugar, among others.

The good news is that there are foods that could help relieve the symptoms of acid reflux. Culinary Nutrition and Livestrong shared the following foods that are best for those who are suffering from acid reflux:

1.Turmeric

Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It also has curcumin, which is its most active ingredient. It is known that curcumin has antibacterial and anticancer properties. In a 2007 study, it indicated that GERD should be treated with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. In another study, it suggested that curcumin with its anti-inflammatory effects could prevent esophageal inflammation.

2. Celery

Celery is an alkaline food that could neutralize the acid in the stomach. It is also rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant proteins that could help protect the stomach lining and reduce the risk of stomach ulcers.

3. Oatmeal

In a 2005 study, it suggested that intake of high fiber could reduce the risk of acid reflux symptoms. Foods rich in fiber include oatmeal and other whole grains. Consuming lots of fiber may also help prevent acid reflux.

4. Ginger

Ginger is rich in anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. These properties could heal gut problems. Ginger could also decrease the stomach acid production. You could make it as a tea or mix it into your meal.

5. Wild Salmon

Wild salmon is an excellent source of astaxanthin and antioxidant properties that could dampen the acid reflux symptoms particularly in patients with indigestion or h.pylori, which is a bacteria that causes stomach ulcer. Wild salmon is a fish that is low in fat and good for those who have acid reflux.