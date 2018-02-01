Jana Duggar Confuses ‘Counting On’ Fans On Why She’s Not Dating After Jinger & Joy-Anna Duggar Got Married

Jana Duggar just got back from her family’s trip to Australia and New Zealand. She was the oldest Duggar to attend this momentous journey as she is the eldest unmarried girl of the household. With Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar married, with kids and pregnant, Jana has become the primary helper around the house. But one picture posted by the Duggar family during the trip again triggered the question in Counting On fans as to why she is not dating or married.

“Cinderella Duggar,” as many of Counting On fans call her, celebrated her 28th birthday in Australia. Her twin, John David Duggar, chose to say in Arkansas and celebrate it with the married Duggars. Many dating rumors have circled the twins, but, over the years, many of them have proven to be just that.

The latest dating rumor that Jana got tangled up was with Caleb Williams, a long-time family friend. He was seen hanging out with the Duggars more and more this past holiday season. According to his Instagram feed, he was close with Josh Duggar as well as some of younger Duggar boys. Considering that he was single, many Counting On fans thought that he might have been angling for Jana’s hand in marriage.

However, he gave a definitive answer on his Facebook, saying that he is not in a relationship with Jana.

“Now to clear the fog and avoid any confusion: Read my lips… I am not dating Jana Duggar,” he wrote according to In Touch Weekly. “Over the past several months since an extremely unflattering image was posted by my friends and spread across the world faster than a viral cat video, there has been speculation regarding a relationship between myself and Jana. The extent of our relationship is purely friends and nothing more.”

In one of the pictures that the Duggar family posted from their trip, Jana was featured prominently with one of her newfound fans from New Zealand.

This photo quickly inspired the fans to wonder, yet again, why Jana is not married.

“Jana is gorgeous. I really hope she finds a good man,” a fan commented. “Maybe after what’s she has been through and after taking care of so many kids, well maybe she just doesn’t want a family of her on.”

“My husband and I (and our youngest) were fortunate to meet with some of the Duggar family on their Australian trip,” another wrote. “My husband remarked at how stunning Jana is (totally obvious to all!) and was surprised to hear she doesn’t have a man in her life when so many of her younger sisters are married. I told him she’s just waiting for the right man, the one God has for her. God is faithful.”

It is true that Jana has been helping out her family in all aspects of daily life for more than a decade now. In fact, right in the beginning of the trip, the 28-year-old Duggar was seen singlehandedly managing all the luggage that the 15 members of her family had.

Fans came to her defense and started speaking out about the injustice they see in the photo.

“Look who is left alone to handle all that luggage,” a fan observed.

“Oh look Cinderjana doing her job, counting luggage,” another wrote. “I’m sure she had to pack on her own.”

Jana is expected to appear in the upcoming season of Counting On.