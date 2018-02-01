Inside Duchess Catherine And Meghan Markle’s Special Friendship

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their engagement last year, many have been wondering whether or not the actress is getting along well with her future sister-in-law, Duchess Catherine. Now, new reports suggest that the two ladies actually have a special friendship that rooted from their similarities and shared interests.

According to E! News, the 36-year-old royal and 36-year-old American actress were able to form a special bond over the past few months. Duchess Catherine, who was once a newbie in the royal family, reportedly played a huge role in helping Meghan Markle adjust to her new life as Prince Harry’s other half.

The outlet claimed that the wife of Prince William has always been very willing to assist the former Suits star, adding that she fully understands what the actress is going through right now.

A source also told the outlet that Duchess Catherine and Meghan Markle have a lot of things in common, including their advocacies on helping children, a shared love for animals, and even fashion.

And while there were earlier reports of rivalry between the two, it has been revealed that is not the case at all. In fact, Duchess Catherine was one of the first family members to meet Prince Harry’s fiancée.

Duchess Catherine and Meghan Markle reportedly share a strong bond. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As it turned out, their first meeting reportedly “went very well.” Apparently, Duchess Catherine was delighted to finally meet the woman that had her brother-in-law smiling so much.

Currently, Meghan Markle is staying at Prince Harry’s bachelor pad, Nottingham Cottage, which is located in the same palace grounds as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s family home.

Their close proximity as neighbors at Kensington Palace reportedly enabled them to spend time together whenever they can.

“Kate made it clear that should Meghan ever need something, or just want to chat, she shouldn’t hesitate to get in touch.”

The royal family reportedly makes sure that Meghan Markle is adjusting well to her new life. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“Kate knows how difficult it is navigating one’s way through this very different world,” the source added. “[And] it was important to [Harry] that Meghan and Kate got to know each other, as she has experienced many of the challenges Meghan now faces.”

And now that Meghan Markle is officially becoming a member of the royal family on May 19, 2018, Prince Harry along with Prince William and Duchess Catherine are bonding more than ever and focusing on the newest member of the family.

The royal trio is reportedly making sure that Meghan Markle is able to adjust to her new life and feel at ease with her new role.