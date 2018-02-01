Duggar Family Rumors: Jill Duggar Not Returning To ‘Counting On,’ Family Moves Their Church

The Duggar family is certainly no stranger to controversy, but now, their latest controversy suggests that the newest season of the hit TLC show Counting On will feature one less family member. What’s more, the fact that the Duggar family will be moving from their home in Arkansas may have something to do with it.

That’s the word according to the Christian Post, who points out that the latest promotional pictures for Counting On feature one less Duggar family member. The family’s official Facebook page was the first to feature the new promotional photo, and Jill Duggar Dillard is nowhere to be found. However, the photo features Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin, and Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy.

Part of the reason that Jill may be absent from the latest Counting On promotional photo is because her husband, Derick, was fired after he published controversial comments about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings on his social media accounts. At the time that Derick was fired, there was no word about whether Jill, too, was fired from the show, though the rumors suggest that it would be hard for Jill to appear on the show without her husband, Derick.

Meanwhile, Jill’s husband Derick has suggested that the rest of the Duggar family clan will be moving their church in North Carolina.

According to Radar Online, Jill’s husband spilled the beans on his Instagram account, where he revealed that there will be a whole new Cross Church location opening in Fayetteville, NC, on February 25. The reason that they’ve moved the location of their church is because they’re looking for something that’s much bigger and more adaptable to their needs.

Guests of the church can enjoy more parking, more space in their seats, and more members to celebrate with.

While much of the latest Duggar family news hasn’t always been good — from the always controversial Josh Duggar to the controversial comments that Derick Dillard made about Jazz Jennings, even to the controversy about “proper courtships” and Jinger Duggar’s rumored-but-still-not-quite-confirmed pregnancy — this bit of Duggar family news, if true, is a bit of a step in the right direction.