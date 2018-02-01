‘Suits’ Adds Katherine Heigl As Series Regular Following Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams Exit

Katherine Heigl will join Suits as a regular cast member following the announcement of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle’s departure from the series.

The former Doubt actress will return as a lawyer, this time in USA Network’s long-running legal drama. The announcement of her casting came on the heels of the official confirmation of Adams and Markle’s exit.

Pearson Specter Litt’s New Partner

Heigl will join Suits as a new partner in Pearson Specter Litt. Her character, Samantha Wheeler, will “either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.”

In a statement published in TVLine, Heigl revealed her thoughts on becoming part of Suits. She expressed how lucky she feels to be part of a series she has watched since the beginning.

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with [exec producer Aaron Korsh, who] I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of.”

Suits executive producer Aaron Korsh also expressed his excitement over their new cast member who happens to be a fan of the series. While Korsh is happy to welcome Heigl, he noted that the Pearson Specter Litt family might not feel the same. Wheeler will threaten the status quo in the firm.

Goodbye Mike And Rachel

Patrick J. Adams officially confirmed his departure from Suits after seven seasons of playing the lead character, Mike Ross, in the USA Network’s legal drama. Adams expressed how thankful he is for being part of the series. Adams will accompany Markle, who revealed her intention to leave Suits after her engagement to Prince Harry.

Back in November, USA Network confirmed Markle would leave the show and become part of the royal family. Markle’s character, Rachel, is closely tied to Mike.

Fans of the legal drama will feel the void of Mike’s disappearance from the canvas since he is one of the cornerstone characters in the show. Despite this major casting change, USA Network renewed the series for another season.

Suitors, let's give a warm welcome to @KatieHeigl, the newest member of Pearson Specter Litt. Read more about the exciting announcement here. https://t.co/1wTRuU3l8y — Suits (@Suits_USA) January 31, 2018

Suits Season 7 will return on March 28 while the two-hour season finale, which will also be the farewell episode for Markle and Adams, will air on April 25.

For Suits Season 8, Katherine Heigl will join regular cast members Harvey Specter Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Rick Hoffman (Louise Litt), and Dule Hill (Alex Williams). Heigl’s debut episode in Suits Season 8 is set to air later this year.