It’s Official: The Stars Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ Are Divorced For Real This Time

After an acrimonious split and having dating lives that play out in the press, Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have officially finalized their divorce.

While it may seem shocking to the fans of the hit HGTV show that the two have not, officially, finalized their divorce prior to this, a representative for Christina El Moussa has told Page Six that the two are, legally, single as of today. The Flip or Flop stars began their divorce proceedings in January 2017, when Tarek filed the initial papers commencing the divorce proceedings. However, Christina didn’t file a response to Tarek’s divorce papers until August 2017.

When she did, finally, respond to the divorce papers put out by her now-ex-husband, she — like Tarek — cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Yet, even though the former couple couldn’t work it out in their private life, they still host the original Flip or Flop on HGTV, and the show doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

And despite the rumors that the two cannot get along, Tarek told Andy Cohen that he doesn’t harbor any animosity towards Christina — and he credits putting their two children (daughter Taylor and son Brayden) with why he chooses to keep things civil.

“You can’t hate someone you have to spend the rest of your life with for the kids. No matter what, even if I wanted to — which I don’t — I couldn’t hate my almost ex-wife. When we go to school activities, sporting events, we will sit right next to each other,” he told the host of Watch What Happens Live.

Even though they hadn’t finalized their divorce until now, the Flip or Flop stars made the gossip pages for their dating lives. Tarek, most famously, was linked to the couple’s former nanny when his split from Christina was first announced, and is currently rumored to be dating a famous lingerie model.

For her part, Christina has been linked to contractor Gary Anderson (who has appeared on Flip or Flop before), businessman Doug Spedding, Anaheim Ducks hockey player Nate Thompson, and — most recently — British television presenter Ant Anstead.

Neither of the stars of Flip or Flop has commented, directly, on the divorce being finalized.