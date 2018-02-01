WWE News: The Undertaker Seemingly Confirms His Retirement In New Episode Of ‘WWE 24’

The Undertaker seemingly retired at WrestleMania 33 after losing to Roman Reigns. The 52-year-old legend left his signature coat, gloves, and hat in the middle of the ring, which was seen by many as a symbol of his retirement. However, there are many speculations regarding his future, but The Undertaker himself was pretty content after WrestleMania 33.

In the recent episode of WWE 24 (h/t Wrestling Inc.), The Undertaker was followed backstage at WrestleMania 33 and he gave a very rare interview. The future WWE Hall of Famer was pretty excited for his match against Reigns. The Undertaker was worried prior to the match because of his age, injury history, and if he had any “gas left in the tank.”

“Running things through my mind. They say fighters can grow old in one fight, so hopefully, this isn’t that fight. Dealing with the numerous injuries that I work around, I’m not prepared physically as well as I could. That’s kind of the big issue, just making sure there’s always enough gas in the tank. One of my biggest fears is kind of becoming a parody of myself.”

The Undertaker and Reigns had a very underwhelming match at WrestleMania 33, which was heavily panned by wrestling critics. However, The Undertaker leaving his coat, gloves, and hat was seen as the best way to say goodbye to an incredible career.

After the match, The Undertaker was very happy about the match and how it ended. He told the WWE 24 crew that he’s ready for the next chapter of his life, which seemingly confirmed that he retired at WrestleMania 33.

“It’s kind of surreal, I guess, right now. 30-plus years of my life, but right now I’m pretty content riding off into the sunset. We’ll see what tomorrow brings,” The Undertaker said.

However, there are rumors of The Undertaker possibly returning for one more match at WrestleMania 34 against John Cena. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Sportskeeda) reported last week that The Undertaker vs. John Cena was still in the plans and the angle could start as soon as the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Undertaker appeared on the WWE ‘Raw 25’ show. WWE

The Undertaker returned to WWE television at the Raw 25 show and delivered a pretty confusing promo. Many fans believe that it was The Undertaker confirming his retirement while others think that it was a way to throw off the fans from his impending in-ring return. According to PW Insider (h/t Wrestling Inc.), The Undertaker was backstage at the Royal Rumble but he was not making any plans for WrestleMania 34. He was there to support his wife, Michelle McCool, who competed in the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match.