Guest Files Lawsuit Against Walt Disney World After Sustaining Injury At Columbia Harbour House

Every single day, more than 100,000 people visit the theme parks in Walt Disney World and it is almost inevitable that an injury or mishap of some sort is going to happen. There are just too many people and places to avoid any and all problems, but some end up resulting in lawsuits. The most recent lawsuit involves a guest from Indiana who sustained an injury at the Columbia Harbour House in Magic Kingdom and is now suing The Walt Disney Company.

Some may wonder just how someone can be injured in a quick-service restaurant such as Columbia Harbour House, but anything is possible. In this case, a guest had an accident that could happen to just about anyone, and unfortunately, it caused an injury that is more serious than secondary.

According to the Florida Record, Kathleen Vibbert of Logansport, Indiana, filed a complaint in Orange County Circuit Court on Jan. 8, 2018. The complaint is against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. and alleges that they failed to exercise reasonable care when it came to their guests’ safety.

The incident happened on Jan. 5 of last year, but Vibbert had been dealing with an injury and preparing her case against Disney which is why the lawsuit was just filed.

In the complaint, Vibbert states that she went to the Columbia Harbour House restaurant in Magic Kingdom on Jan. 5, 2017, to get some food. While inside the quick-service location, she slipped on some water and ice that was on the floor of the entryway to the restaurant.

Vibbert states that she suffered bodily injury which resulted in pain, suffering, and hospitalization expenses.

She said that this is the fault of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts who failed to adequately maintain the floor in the entryway by allowing the liquid and ice to remain there. This situation was made even more dangerous as the ice and liquid were left where guests were expected to walk and therefore created a “hazardous condition” for them.

Per the complaint, Vibbert is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 plus interest and reimbursement of court costs along with a trial by jury. This is not the first lawsuit brought against Walt Disney World or the company, and it most certainly won’t be the last. Columbia Harbour House is just one of the many restaurant locations in the parks and resorts, and it just so happened to be the one that had ice on the floor that very day.