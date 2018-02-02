‘Outlander’ Season 4 Spoilers: Jamie In Danger, As Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe Are Back On Set

Outlander Season 4 has begun filming, as Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the remaining cast of the Starz time traveler series have been spotted filming THE new season. Set photos for the show’s upcoming season, however, seem to spell danger for Heughan’s character, Jamie Fraser. What does Season 4 hold for Jamie and Claire?

Fans still have a couple of months to wait before Outlander Season 4 premieres on Starz, but many are already fearing for the fate of their favorite character, Jamie Fraser, especially after the release of a new behind-the-scenes photo. Per The Scottish Sun, Sam Heughan’s Jamie was spotted being surrounded by Native Americans pointing their spears and guns at him.

This means that as Jamie and Claire enter a different place in Outlander Season 4, they will soon encounter another challenge and try to find their way to the locals. Of course, it will not be easy for both Claire and Jamie. As Executive Producer Ron Moore told Deadline in an earlier interview, the primary focus of Season 4 would revolve around the shift to the American colonies.

Fans of the series are pretty confident that Jamie and Claire will be able to survive any challenges that come their way as long as they are together. The Outlander Season 3 finale proved just that, as the couple found themselves reunited on the shores of America.

Outlander Season 4 will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s fourth book, Drums of Autumn. Moore explained that they would continue to change some scenes from Gabaldon’s book as they did with the previous seasons of the Starz drama. The upcoming season will also have a total of 13 episodes, and the new season is expected to premiere this fall.

Aside from Jamie and Claire’s return in Outlander Season 4, spoilers tease the return of Brianna and Roger. The executive producer also brushed up on the possible return of Tobias Menzies, who played the roles of Black Jack and Frank Randall from Seasons 1 through 3, before both characters met their rightful ends in the series.

While Outlander Season 4 has not even premiered on Starz yet, Moore admitted that there are ongoing talks to renew the show for more seasons. This ultimately proves how much love and support the show gets from its fans and new viewers.