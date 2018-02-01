Huge Update On When Ronda Rousey Will Return To WWE Television

Ronda Rousey shocked the world when she appeared at the conclusion of the Royal Rumble to have a staredown with Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. It was then announced that Rousey signed a contract with the WWE to become a full-time superstar. However, Rousey was absent on Monday Night Raw the next night and on SmackDown Live last Tuesday.

According to Pop Culture, Rousey missed Raw and SmackDown because she flew back to Colombia to continue filming Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg. “Rowdy” was in Colombia prior to the Royal Rumble but she made the trip to Philadelphia to surprise the WWE Universe. She even tried to kill the rumors of her appearance by posting pictures on the set. It certainly worked since her debut was one of the most talked about topics in the last several days.

Despite a very good reason for missing Raw and SmackDown, some fans were very upset because she signed a full-time deal. Some of them believe that Rousey will be the female counterpart of Brock Lesnar while others think that it was the right call to have her out of the spotlight. But when can we see Rousey back in WWE and make her television debut?

In an interview with USA Today, Triple H revealed that Ronda Rousey will start full-time with the WWE once the filming of Mile 22 concludes sometime in February. The Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative for WWE noted that Rousey will continue her training at the Performance Center before a proper storyline, possibly for WrestleMania 34, takes place.

“She’ll finish up this movie, and then she’s in. She’ll be at the Performance Center, she’ll be training and working with us every day. And we’ll see where it goes. It is not for lack of desire or motivation, if anything. The two times she has been at the Performance Center training, we’ve had to try to get her to back off because she will train all day and all night if we let her.”

Triple H also believes that Rousey is a natural fit to the WWE because she has no ego. “The Game” cannot wait to see some of the top female WWE superstars to compete with Rousey and elevate their careers. He hopes that Rousey will also take the WWE to new heights since she is one of the most recognizable and marketable athletes in the world today.

Ronda Rousey shakes the hand of Stephanie McMahon at the Royal Rumble. WWE

There are rumors pointing to a Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania 34 but it’s more realistic to think that the WWE will ease her transition from an MMA star to a WWE superstar. Rousey has been linked with a Mixed Tag Team match for WrestleMania 34 wherein she is going to team up with Braun Strowman or The Rock and face the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Nevertheless, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the WWE and Ronda Rousey.