‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s Past Catches Up To Her, JT Exposes Her Alias And Her Latest Scam

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 5 tease that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will find herself in a jam. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) had no idea when she asked J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to investigate Fenmore’s hacker that it would lead to Chelsea. It will shock Lauren(Tracey E Bregman), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Phyllis as they figure out how to handle the cyber theft.

According to Soap Opera Digest, J.T. traced the mirror account to someone named Alexandra West. The woman has been stealing money from Fenmore’s website for quite a while. J.T. continues to work to find the real identity of Alexandra West.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea will panic at the thought that someone is on to her. She starts to withdraw money from her secret account and continues to stash cash in case she has to run.

Nick begins to wonder if Chelsea lied to him about the money he found in the air duct. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that it doesn’t make sense to him that she knew nothing about the cash. Chelsea continues to dodge Nick’s questions, which only piques his curiosity.

J.T. will ask Phyllis, Lauren, and Chelsea to come to Jabot for a meeting. After everyone arrives, Lauren, J.T., and Phyllis want to do a press conference on the cyber attack. J.T. thinks it will calm some of the customers’ fears.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea is against the press conference. It confuses them and makes Phyllis think Chelsea might have something to hide.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. finally tracks down the real Alexandra West. It’s clear that Chelsea will be exposed and she will have some explaining to do to Lauren, Phyllis, and most of all, Nick.

Nick and Chelsea’s relationship is on the rocks. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she wants a life with him, but deep down, she fears that her past will catch up to her and it will hurt him in the process.

Chelsea puts on a wig to withdraw money from the bank. She has a fake ID as Alexandra West and closes the account. It’s apparent she plans to gather as much cash as she can and skip town. Things will get complicated when J.T. discovers her alias before she gets away.

It sounds like this storyline could be the start of Melissa Claire Egan’s exit storyline. Melissa posted to social media that she’s exiting Young and the Restless, but she teased that she could return in the future. The tweet is a teaser that Chelsea’s exit storyline won’t end in her death.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.