Wendy Williams Slams Donald And Melania Trump, Plus Stormy Daniels All At Once, Stormy Fires Back

Wendy Williams never holds back and she is now slamming Donald and Melania Trump, but she had to throw in some shade at Stormy Daniels as well. Hollywood Life shared about what Wendy had to say about these three on her show. Today, she didn’t do a political recap but instead talked about the President and his wife. Normally, you would think she would talk all about the State of the Union Address, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead of talking all about the State of the Union Address, she decided to talk all about the marriage between Donald and Melania Trump. She talked about how Stormy Daniels has plans to go out on tour and she knows Melania can’t be happy about that. Wendy went on to say that the only reason that Donald and Melania got married was that she wanted a green card and a baby, which she already got. She even went as far as to say that they might get a divorce when he isn’t in the White House anymore.

Rumors were that Stormy Daniels had sexual relations with Donald, but she is denying this now. It is a bit confusing and everyone can’t wait to hear what she has to say on the various talk shows she is going to be on coming up. Stormy has been doing adult film movies for a while and after these Trump comments, Wendy felt the need to talk about Stormy and her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. Wendy even said Stormy was “all worn out down below.”

Stormy Daniels couldn’t just take this comment from Wendy Williams, though. She actually responded to her and said, “My vagina is a well trained beautiful athlete that would not have the longest running contract in porn history if she were ugly.” Wendy hasn’t responded to her on that one yet. You know that Wendy might have something to say, but it will probably be on tomorrow’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. This might be one worth watching to see what she has to say about it.

Wendy Williams is known for not keeping quiet about her thoughts and it seems to be getting worse lately. You never know what she is going to say next. Don’t miss watching The Wendy Williams Show weekdays on Fox.