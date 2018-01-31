‘Teen Mom OG’: Someone Leaked Amber Portwood’s Pregnancy News

Amber Portwood will be seen discussing her leaked pregnancy news on next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Although the reality star was seen revealing her pregnancy to her mother, Tonya, and her cousin, Krystal, during this week’s episode of the show, her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, wasn’t able to announce the news to his family personally before word hit the web of Amber Portwood’s pregnancy.

“Somebody leaked it out somehow,” Amber Portwood told her producer, David, according to a sneak peek shared by MTV News on January 31.

According to Amber Portwood, she and her boyfriend planned to reveal her baby news on Thanksgiving to Andrew Glennon’s entire family, but unfortunately, they were unable to get to his family before the rumor mill began swirling. As Glennon revealed to the producer, he was looking forward to an exciting moment with his family, but sadly, he was instead contacted by his friends about the report, which he chose to confirm.

Continuing on, Andrew Glennon revealed that after his friends reached out after hearing of his baby news online, he quickly called his mother and dropped the news on her. In response, he described her reaction as “shocked” but “happy.”

As for who could have leaked the news on the web, Amber Portwood confirmed that it was not Gary Shirley, the father of her 9-year-old daughter Leah.

“Everybody thinks that, but no,” she said of the possibility.

Amber Portwood’s mother appeared to be quite shocked by her baby news when she informed her of her pregnancy on Monday night’s show. In fact, she didn’t believe it at first and thought that her daughter may have been joking.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon began their relationship last summer and discovered Portwood’s pregnancy in September, just weeks after publicly confirming their romance on Instagram. Around the same time, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, and their co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Tyler Baltierra, Gary Shirley, Taylor McKinney, Kristina Anderson, Catelynn Lowell, Mackenzie Standifer, Maci Bookout, and Ryan Edwards, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.