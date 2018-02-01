Miley Cyrus Wears Shiny Spandex Leggings Before Slipping Into Risque Sequined Outfit With Thigh-High Boots

Miley Cyrus is at the center of fashion news in recent weeks since the media caught up with her in Australia over the holidays. She was photographed numerous times in bikinis while spending time with fiance Liam Hemsworth on the beach in Byron Bay and just wowed fans in her elegant ruby ballgown at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The 25-year-old songstress performed on-stage with Elton John, who was equally lauded.

Daily Mail published photos of Miley Cyrus on her way to the “I’m Still Standing” tribute to Elton John on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The “Malibu” singer had on a pair of shiny spandex leggings. She matched it with a baggy T-shirt and long black blazer. Cyrus stepped out in a pair of black laced shoes with stitching along the sole. Her hair had a soft wavy style and the former Disney star had light shimmery makeup with a subdued color of lip gloss.

Miley also carried a Stella McCartney Falabella Box shoulder bag that read “All Is Love” engraved in red lettering. According to the report, Cyrus’ bag is non-leather and cruelty free. It retails for $1,250.

The pop star accessorized the casual but stylish look with multiple rings on her hands, including her engagement ring from Hemsworth.

After Miley Cyrus attended the Elton John tribute, she posted some risque snaps on Instagram of her in a sequined outfit. When she put on her beautiful red dress for the Grammy Awards, there were speculations that her fairy-tale-themed style might be making a comeback. She didn’t waste much time in proving that she’s not abandoning her edgier side when she posed seductively in photos wearing short shorts and matching thigh-high boots. One of the images is seen here, but she uploaded several other racy poses on her social media accounts.

Miley Cyrus has definitely changed up her look a lot in the last year when it comes to hairstyle. She sported the ultra-short platinum blonde quite a while that enhanced her rebellious image. Now she’s opting for a softer look with less harsh color. If there’s one thing to expect when it comes to Miley’s fashion sense, she keeps everyone on their toes.