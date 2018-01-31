WWE News: Cris Cyborg Throws Shade At Ronda Rousey After WWE Debut

Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited WWE debut by showing up after the women’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday night and letting everyone know she was there and headed to WrestleMania. However, her arrival was met with a sense of distaste by many WWE superstars, some of whom believed her arrival at that time overshadowed the fact that they made history with the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. Now, UFC stars have started to come forward with their thoughts. While Dana White was very congratulatory in his comments, PWInsider reported that current UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg couldn’t resist throwing some shade at the former top female star of the UFC.

Cris Cyborg Comments On Ronda Rousey

When asked about Ronda Rousey joining the WWE, Cris Cyborg said that it was something that she believed would make the former UFC Bantamweight Champion happy. However, Cyborg did not stop there. She said that things in the WWE are very different in reality to things in the UFC.

“For an example, wins and losses are decided before the shows.”

That seemed a bit harsh when reading between the lines. The paths to the UFC were similar for both Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg. The UFC created the UFC Bantamweight Championship for Rousey, who was the final Bantamweight Champion in Strikeforce before coming to the UFC.

The world is abuzz with @RondaRousey’s appearance and future with @WWE. Everyone’s road is different, but trust me Ronda has ALWAYS been one of us!

Congratulations Ronda and welcome to the family. @WrestleMania. #History pic.twitter.com/kevlOTYylM — Triple H (@TripleH) January 29, 2018

Similarly, the UFC Featherweight Championship was created when the company was trying to bring in Cris Cyborg. While Germaine de Randamie beat Holly Holm for the title in February 2017, she refused to defend the title against Cris Cyborg, so the UFC stripped her of the title and Cyborg beat Tonya Evinger for the vacant title.

Many UFC fans wanted to see Ronda Rousey fight Cris Cyborg, but it never happened. Cyborg refused to drop to Rousey’s weight class to fight. With Ronda Rousey in the WWE and her UFC career likely over with, the fight will never happen.

Cris Cyborg Hints That Ronda Rousey Has Mental Problems

Similarly, Ronda Rousey ended her UFC career with two straight losses — dropping matches to Holly Holm by KO in two rounds and Amanda Nunes by TKO in only 48 seconds. When interviewing with media sites about her WWE debut, she never mentioned the losses.

Cris Cyborg said that is a sign that Rousey needs help, but also said that it is normal for someone who can’t overcome things in their minds.

“She hasn’t overcome her MMA losses yet, even in another stage of her career. Sometimes people need professional help to get over it.”

Ronda Rousey finished her UFC career with a 12-2 record and was dominant until those final two fights. Cris Cyborg has a record of 19-1 over her career, with the loss coming in her very first fight. Cyborg also had one win overturned when she tested positive for the steroid, Stanozolol. MMA Junkie reports Cyborg was suspended for a year for the violation.